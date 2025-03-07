OPINION: Seeing the Putinization of America

Vladimir Putin has the United States right where he wants us.

Putin, who learned his brutal craft as a top KGB operative in East Germany before reunification, long ago identified Donald Trump as an easy mark. You don’t have to believe the conspiracy notions that Putin has something on our American authoritarian to see — if you care to see — that the one-time Russian spy has orchestrated Trump as well as Dmitri Shostakovich ever orchestrated a symphony.

Putin helped elect Trump the first time, assistance that Trump gladly accepted, constituting an act of betrayal of democracy rivaling any other in American history. The Russia hoax, as Trump likes to say, wasn’t.

The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee reported in 2020 — confirming the essential findings of special counsel Robert Mueller — that there was “unprecedented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” all designed to boost Trump. While much of that Senate report remains secret, it contains clear and compelling evidence of Russian interference then and now. Of course, the beneficiary of Russian help has repeatedly sided with Putin against the evidence of American intelligence agencies, while his then-attorney general, William Barr, wildly mischaracterized Mueller’s report.

“It’s Russia, Russia, Russia all over again,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Wisconsin last year. “But they don’t look at China and they don’t look at Iran. They look at Russia. I don’t know what it is with poor Russia.”

Poor Russia.

Remember, before it recedes further in the avalanche of Trumpian disinformation and lies, the Helsinki summit with Putin in 2018. “President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump said during an infamous news conference where he sided with a dictator against his own government.

“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant,” the late Republican Sen. John McCain said at the time. Never before, until last week.

“You’ve got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards,” Trump ranted at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. “With us, you have the cards, but without us, you don’t have any cards.”

That meeting will be recorded as the moment the United States of America joined the enemies of democracy; a reality confirmed by the Kremlin.

“The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. “This largely aligns with our vision.”

“Even though anyone with eyes could see this coming, Donald Trump’s recent moves with regard to Ukraine and Russia come as a huge blow,” writes the political scientist Francis Fukuyama. “We are in the midst of a global fight between Western liberal democracy and authoritarian government, and in this fight, the United States has just switched sides and signed up with the authoritarian camp.”

The online site Political Wire tallied the Putinization of America:

“The last two weeks alone offer a damning case study:

“The U.S. voted with Russia and other authoritarian-leaning nations to oppose a U.N. resolution condemning Russia’s ‘aggression’ in Ukraine.