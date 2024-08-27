OPINION: Sen. Risch coordinates the fall of the Lava Ridge project

Idaho’s congressional delegation has spent years battling with the Biden administration and the Bureau of Land Management over the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, which would have turned a stretch of southern Idaho into a sea of ugly wind turbines.

It took one day of a new administration to put the kibosh on the project, and it was Idaho Sen. Jim Risch who wrote the executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The senator may never have a more joyful assignment from the president.

Of course, Risch was not writing the order in a vacuum. He had conversations about the project with Trump, and the senator emphasized the importance of stopping Lava Ridge during North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s nomination hearing for Interior secretary.

Risch probably didn’t need to do much to sway the president to his side. Trump made it clear during his inaugural address, with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watching, that green new deals would be replaced with “Drill, Baby Drill.” So, it’s unlikely that the president gave much hesitation to putting his name to an executive order to scuttle one of the Biden administration’s pet energy projects.

For good measure, Risch had plenty of political support from Congressman Mike Simpson, Sen. Mike Crapo and Gov. Brad Little, among others.

The BLM had its reasons for wanting the turbines. The project northeast of Twin Falls, according to a BLM news release in December, “could power as many as 500,000 homes with clean energy, while creating hundreds of jobs and supporting local and regional economies.”

Folks were not buying the line. The political response from the delegation and beyond: “Not in our backyard.” They wanted nothing to do with hundreds of wind turbines sitting on nearly 100,000 acres, visually compromising the Minidoka National Historic Site — which served as a relocation for more than 13,000 Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II.

Risch documented numerous battles on the Lava Ridge issue, going back to 2021. During that time, he opposed two nominees for Interior secretary, based on support for Lava Ridge. Risch and his colleagues wrote letters that were ignored. Simpson has a similar history of banging his head against a bureaucratic wall, including putting together legislation to stop Lava Ridge.