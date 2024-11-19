Shuttered local media factors into voting decline

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

Although both sides claimed — for different reasons — that democracy was on the ballot in this month’s election, a disheartening number of Americans could not be bothered to vote. There are many theories about what is necessary to preserve the United States and its system of government, but one that warrants more attention is the role of independent local media.

While the ballot count continues, election officials say fewer than 78% of Washington’s approximately 5 million registered voters participated in the Nov. 5 election. That is the lowest turnout for a presidential vote since 2000, and it is significantly below the 2020 rate of 84%.

Stuart Holmes, director of elections for the Secretary of State’s office, told The Seattle Times: “Certainly, the age range of 18 to 34 did not turn out at historic numbers. That’s really going to be what drives that turnout figure. You can almost set your watch at those who are 50 and older turning out.”

In Clark County, turnout was approximately 80%, down from 85% in 2000 but higher than the 2016 rate. Nationally, the number of votes for a presidential candidate declined approximately 1.5% from 2020, despite an increase in population.

Analysts likely will find that many voters were not attracted to either presidential candidate and opted to sit out the election — a form of voting in its own right. But apathy also is driven by a decline in local media.