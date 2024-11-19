Shuttered local media factors into voting decline

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.
Although both sides claimed — for different reasons — that democracy was on the ballot in this month’s election, a disheartening number of Americans could not be bothered to vote. There are many theories about what is necessary to preserve the United States and its system of government, but one that warrants more attention is the role of independent local media.
While the ballot count continues, election officials say fewer than 78% of Washington’s approximately 5 million registered voters participated in the Nov. 5 election. That is the lowest turnout for a presidential vote since 2000, and it is significantly below the 2020 rate of 84%.
Stuart Holmes, director of elections for the Secretary of State’s office, told The Seattle Times: “Certainly, the age range of 18 to 34 did not turn out at historic numbers. That’s really going to be what drives that turnout figure. You can almost set your watch at those who are 50 and older turning out.”
In Clark County, turnout was approximately 80%, down from 85% in 2000 but higher than the 2016 rate. Nationally, the number of votes for a presidential candidate declined approximately 1.5% from 2020, despite an increase in population.
Analysts likely will find that many voters were not attracted to either presidential candidate and opted to sit out the election — a form of voting in its own right. But apathy also is driven by a decline in local media.
A study by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism found that an average of 2.5 newspapers per week closed in 2023, continuing a decadesl-ong trend. That leaves many locations as “news deserts,” without an outlet to provide local reporting.
In 2022, Medill reported that one-fifth of Americans “live in communities without easy and affordable access to the sort of critical and credible local news and information that holds together our democracy and society at the grassroots level.” Studies have shown that such deserts contribute to a decline in voter participation, increased corruption, the spread of misinformation and political polarization.
As Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez noted during a recent meeting with The Columbian, “My colleagues are surprised that I still have a local newspaper.” Many elected officials do not have local media to hold them accountable.
The Columbian remains owned and staffed by professionals who live in our community and have a vested interest in its prosperity. The paper’s Community Funded Journalism project uses private donations to support local reporting positions; The Columbian retains control over all editorial content.
But an increasing number of Americans have no outlets covering local issues. What little local news they receive is through social media, where content is not vetted for accuracy and providers have no accountability to the community. That is damaging to democracy. Misinformation uses falsehoods to skew public opinion, and a lack of local news promotes apathy.
Congress in recent years has considered various legislation to bolster local news, but solutions remain lacking. The Seattle Times’ Save the Free Press Initiative provides continuing coverage of state and national efforts to preserve journalism.
Researchers and pundits will spend years examining the 2024 presidential election, deriving explanations for why Donald Trump won and who voted and why some people did not vote. In such examinations, the role of media that reflects local values and explains local issues should not be ignored. It is a crucial part of our representative democracy.
