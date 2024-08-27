OPINION: Small, fearful men and one woman

Donald Trump’s inaugural this week had some of the trappings of the dozens of other times an American president has assumed office, but swearing on a Bible wasn’t among them. Nor was the almost immediate violation of his oath to uphold the Constitution, a solemn promise that lasted about as long as some of his first-term Cabinet members.

It is not constitutional to “suspend” a law passed by Congress and signed by the president, as Trump has done with the TikTok ban. It is not constitutional to effectively suspend a portion of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1868, which is what Trump has done with an executive order regarding “birthright” citizenship.

Trump, as the writer Jonathan Last observed, began the week acting like a wartime president: “It’s just that he’s going to war against America.”

Or, as political scientist Jonathan Bernstein wrote: “Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promise was to govern as a lawless authoritarian, and on his first day of office he showed everyone that he intends to keep that promise.”

Every authoritarian in the history of the world — and Trump certainly qualifies — requires for his success a cadre of little, characterless, fearful men — always overwhelmingly men — who willingly debase their reputations, their sense of morality, indeed their very identity in service to the authoritarian.

This was a week of behavior and action egregious even by Trump’s authoritarian standards, including especially the unconditional pardons of more than 1,500 Americans convicted or charged for their roles in the Trump-inspired Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Still, his little, fearful men snapped smartly to attention or, in many cases, simply acted as though pardoning a crowd of police-assaulting thugs was somehow within the mainstream of American democracy. It’s not.

You’re not among the crazy ones if you believe this is appallingly, horribly wrong.

One American who had every possible reason to be outraged was former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and brain injury after being shocked with a Taser by one of the rioters Trump pardoned.

“The only thing going through my mind is that this is what the American people voted for,” Fanone told CNN. “I have been betrayed by my country, and I have been betrayed by those who supported Donald Trump.

“Whether you voted for him because he promised these pardons or for some other reason, you knew that this was coming. And here we are.”

Speaking of small, characterless, fearful men, let’s talk about Idaho Sen. James Risch. The criminal who used a Taser on Fanone — his name is Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez — is the same man who vandalized Risch’s Senate hideaway office on our national day of infamy.

Rodriguez, as the New York Times summarized, “fired the stun gun at Fanone’s neck, twice. He also sprayed a fire extinguisher at the police and shoved a wooden pole at a line of officers.”