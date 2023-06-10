The city of Lewiston is currently facing challenges with regard to water conservation and irrigation usage. The Lewiston Tribune has dedicated multiple articles and opinion pieces recently critiquing the city’s — and specifically the mayor’s — efforts in implementing irrigation restrictions.
As the mayor, I would like to share a few words to clarify some specifics regarding the irrigation restrictions.
In the Tribune’s article of May 25, the primary focus was the water use at the residence of the Lewis-Clark State College president. The Tribune went as far as including a drone picture showing the green yard and vegetation of the lot. For this story, the Tribune did not reach out to the mayor’s office for a quote, nor did they allocate any significant coverage of the story on who else has received an alternative watering schedule. It was very clear that the intent of the article was to stir up controversy to make it appear that special favors were being granted while the rest of the community was left behind to suffer.
The quote used within the article from Public Works Director Dustin Johnson was, “I don’t have answers to make this fair and equitable,” and it also was repeated in Marty Trillhaase’s editorial from June 2. The loss of the High Reservoir cannot be fairly and equitably spread across our community. There are areas within the city’s own water system that aren’t under irrigation restrictions. This is all based on how the system is operating in its current condition.
There remains limited capacity within the system to provide additional water to the users of the system. The system, as currently configured, cannot protect against surged demand that large-scale, loosened irrigation restrictions could create. If an entire neighborhood was to turn on its irrigation systems at a prescribed day and time, that surge could be enough to crash the system. Even if even-odd day-of-irrigation schedules were introduced, the same thing could happen.
Based on this information, the city has implemented alternative watering schedules for those who are not able to hand-water or where hand-watering is impractical. The general requirements for this are:
A minimum of 50%-60% reduction in historic use.
A preferred irrigation time between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. for automated systems.
Restricted automatic sprinkler run times to about 10 minutes per zone, two to three times a week.
At the time of this writing, the city has accepted 75 alternative watering schedules with 70 of these schedules for elderly or disabled residents. Five are for large-scale, commercial or institutional water users. All of these users are asked for the same amount of water conservation.
It is unfortunate that the Tribune chose to focus on stirring up controversy by creating a storyline of the haves and the have nots. Instead, they could have focused on the sacrifices and efforts the community as a whole is making.
It is very likely that temperatures will rise into the 90s and 100s before the reservoir is back online and the restrictions can be lifted. Water demand will increase as a result of these increasing temperatures. At this time, the city has the ability to continue to provide for limited, alternative watering schedules. As the firm capacity of the system is reduced, these alternative water schedules may require additional water conservation or even be revoked. The city will continue making every effort to provide whatever they can to the users who have specific needs. However, the primary focus will remain to provide safe drinking water to all the users, adequate fire fighting flows and then irrigation.
The city of Lewiston has invested tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in water and wastewater infrastructure in just the last three years. These investments were necessary in order to bring our public infrastructure to current standards. The loss of the High Reservoir has been a significant setback, but the city of Lewiston is committed to see these improvements through in order to make our community safer and better.
With regard to the use of a drone to target LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, you may have violated Idaho Code Title 21, Chapter 2, which provides that no person, entity or state agency may use an unmanned aircraft system to conduct unwarranted surveillance or observation of an individual without reasonable, articulable suspicion of criminal conduct. I was a member of the Idaho Senate when this legislation passed and, in my opinion, you have stepped over the line.
You also called out President Pemberton for spending “a lot of time last week justifying a waiver from the city’s lawn watering ban not only for Harris Field but her own residence as well.” Again, you have stepped over the line targeting President Pemberton with the use of a drone at her private residence. Take all the pictures you want of Harris Field but stay out of her fenced backyard, where there is an expectation of privacy. A civil cause of action against the responsible parties for such prohibited conduct may be reasonable in this situation.
Lastly, the City Council passed Ordinance No. 4840 on May 23, 2022, giving the public works director authority to formulate in writing rules and regulations for the conservation of domestic water within the city. This policy provides for timely decisions during critical times such as those we are currently facing. Dustin Johnson is a public works professional and qualified to make these decisions. However, he does so with input from other staff and the mayor. He is serving the city of Lewiston well to protect our infrastructure.
I appreciate the opportunity to share a few words with your readers. It is my hope that we can pull together as a community to resolve these challenges.
Johnson is serving his first term as mayor of Lewiston.