OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Town hall meetings are a chance to speak up

CHEERS ... to former Congressmen Larry LaRocco and Richard Stallings, both D-Idaho.

LaRocco, who represented the 1st Congressional District from 1991-95, and Stallings, who served the 2nd District from 1985-93, are conducting nine town hall meetings across the state, including:

Lewiston — 10 a.m.-noon March 22 at the Community Center, 1424 Main St.

Moscow — 7-9 p.m. March 22 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.

With the all-Republican delegation — Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch along with Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — in hiding, it’s up to LaRocco and Stallings to fill the void.

If Risch, the chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, dared to show up, he might hear something like this:

Why did you tell Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that the “one man on this planet” who can bring peace to Ukraine is “Donald J. Trump,” when it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who started the war and could end it tomorrow?

Why aren’t you concerned about how withdrawing from USAID will leave children to starve, undermine the finances of Idaho farmers and give China an opportunity to expand its influence overseas?

Crapo, chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, could expect to be asked:

Why would you block the efforts of Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., to reassert congressional authority over tariffs imposed on America’s free-trade partners or its allies? You characterized Coons’ bill as “too blunt of an instrument when nuance is called for.” What’s nuanced about President Trump imposing 25% tariffs across the board on America’s closest trading partners?

What are you prepared to do if Elon Musk goes after Social Security benefits?

Fulcher’s constituents have every right to ask:

How can you terminate 80,000 employees at the Department of Veteran Affairs without hurting Idaho’s veterans?

Why have you abdicated your constitutional duty to serve as a check and balance on the White House?

Finally, Simpson should know these questions are coming:

When Musk and Trump are done firing employees at the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, who’s going to be available to fight wildfires?

If Trump can be so reckless with billions of gallons of irrigation water in California, is Idaho’s water safe?