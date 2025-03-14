OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Town hall meetings are a chance to speak up

CHEERS ... to former Congressmen Larry LaRocco and Richard Stallings, both D-Idaho.
LaRocco, who represented the 1st Congressional District from 1991-95, and Stallings, who served the 2nd District from 1985-93, are conducting nine town hall meetings across the state, including:
Lewiston — 10 a.m.-noon March 22 at the Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Moscow — 7-9 p.m. March 22 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
With the all-Republican delegation — Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch along with Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — in hiding, it’s up to LaRocco and Stallings to fill the void.
If Risch, the chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, dared to show up, he might hear something like this:
Why did you tell Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that the “one man on this planet” who can bring peace to Ukraine is “Donald J. Trump,” when it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who started the war and could end it tomorrow?
Why aren’t you concerned about how withdrawing from USAID will leave children to starve, undermine the finances of Idaho farmers and give China an opportunity to expand its influence overseas?
Crapo, chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, could expect to be asked:
Why would you block the efforts of Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., to reassert congressional authority over tariffs imposed on America’s free-trade partners or its allies? You characterized Coons’ bill as “too blunt of an instrument when nuance is called for.” What’s nuanced about President Trump imposing 25% tariffs across the board on America’s closest trading partners?
What are you prepared to do if Elon Musk goes after Social Security benefits?
Fulcher’s constituents have every right to ask:
How can you terminate 80,000 employees at the Department of Veteran Affairs without hurting Idaho’s veterans?
Why have you abdicated your constitutional duty to serve as a check and balance on the White House?
Finally, Simpson should know these questions are coming:
When Musk and Trump are done firing employees at the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, who’s going to be available to fight wildfires?
If Trump can be so reckless with billions of gallons of irrigation water in California, is Idaho’s water safe?
Whatever you tell LaRocco and Stallings will be compiled in a post-town hall report to the delegation. In other words, if you want to grab the attention of your members of Congress who insist on seeing, hearing and speaking no evil, here’s a sure-fired way to do it.
JEERS ... to Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene.
Redman no longer is trying to repeal the 2018 voter-passed initiative that extended Medicaid coverage to some 90,000 working Idaho adults.
But what’s emerged in its place is a financial deception.
Redman’s latest handiwork seeks to place a work requirement on people who are, by and large, already working. That’s why they have too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid coverage. If Idaho’s experience mirrors that of other work requirement states such as Arkansas or Georgia, people who are entitled to Medicaid will be thrown off the rolls simply because they neglected to fill out the paperwork.
Also dubious is Redman’s assertion that his plan — which includes shifting the entire Medicaid program to third-party managed care — will save money.
For one thing, the state will have to expand its bureaucracy to handle compliance with the work requirement. That added $26 million to Arkansas’ program before a court order stopped it.
For another, the third-party manager will be a for-profit insurance company. To secure that profit, a company will reduce compensation to providers or ratchet down available services.
But assume for the sake of argument Redman’s fiscal impact statement isn’t a figment of his imagination. All of these disruptions in the lives of Idaho’s neediest citizens will save the state $5.3 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1 and then $9 million each year thereafter.
That’s a pittance compared to the $453 million in tax cuts — primarily for the wealthiest among us — this Legislature is about to pass.
What a disgrace.
CHEERS ... to Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
For the second consecutive year, Ehardt is trying to eliminate the double-dipping elected official. With exceptions for small cities, school districts and highway districts, her bill would force local government officials to vacate those positions if they hold federal, state or legislative office.
Her measure cleared the House on Tuesday.
If you live in Lewiston, you have reason to encourage Ehardt’s efforts.
The late former Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, refused to relinquish her seat on the Lewiston City Council after being elected to the House in 2012.
After he was elected to lead the city in 2021, Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson retained his Senate seat and appointed Kendrick farmer Robert Blair as his permanent substitute. Johnson did not share his intentions with voters during the campaign.
Ehardt is right. No one is indispensable. — M.T.