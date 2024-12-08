OPINION: Speaker Moyle’s half-billion dollar property tax folly

Homeowners are in for a bitter shock this month: Their property taxes are going up — again.

For that, they can blame House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star — again.

On Moyle’s watch, the GOP-led Idaho Legislature has allowed the citizen-passed Homestead Exemption to languish. A creature of an early 1980s citizen initiative, the exemption is supposed to spare half of a modest home’s assessment from property taxes.

But lawmakers capped its maximum benefit at $125,000. To cover years of inflation in the real estate market, the State Tax Commission says the Homestead Exemption ought to be placed at $238,154.

So the owners of every home worth more than $250,000 — and that’s most owner-occupied dwellings — are paying more than their fair share.

Think of Idaho property taxes as an equation. As the share of taxes borne by homeowners rose from 64% in 2017 to 75.2% last year, the burden imposed on commercial businesses actually dropped from 28% to 20% during the same time frame.

Rather than address that inequity, however, Moyle threw money at the problem.

Moyle could afford to do that. Because Idaho’s booming economy generated a flood of surplus cash last year, $314.1 million was available for relief at tax time.

This year there’s less money. In all, the state will spend $246.2 million — but the lion’s share of that will be distributed to school districts. The amount of money meant to benefit homeowners has dropped from $191.8 million last year to $117.8 million this year. And the account that funneled broad-based relief to all categories of property owners fell from $24.6 million last year to nothing today.

What does that mean?

Here’s the ground view:

-- Owners of a home in Lewiston’s Normal Hill will pay $2,922, beginning with the first installment due on Dec. 20.

That’s up from $2,625 those residents owed last year but it’s still less than the $3,239 those residents owed in 2022.

However, Moyle’s tax relief only went so far in reversing the spike. In 2021, for instance, the Normal Hill homeowners paid only $2,366 in property taxes.