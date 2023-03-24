CCHEERS ... to Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow.
Monday, Foreman joined a handful of Republicans to go against the notion that if pharmaceutical firms won’t provide Idaho with the chemicals needed to carry out executions by lethal injection, the state should resort to firing squads.
Foreman, a former cop and Air Force veteran, didn’t suddenly go squishy on crime. He’s considering the correctional officers who would have to carry out the ghastly execution.
“I’ve seen the aftermath of shootings, and it’s psychologically damaging to anybody who witnesses it, anybody who has a hand in it, anybody who plays a role in the aftermath, in the cleanup and all the logistics involved,” Foreman said. “It’s, in a word, brutal.”
As National Public Radio noted last year, corrections officers involved in lethal injection executions — to say nothing of firing squads — still carry the emotional and psychological wounds.
Among those who have echoed that concern was state prisons chief Josh Tewalt, who last year told a House committee: “I don’t feel, as the director of the Idaho Department of Correction, the compulsion to ask my staff to do that.”
Foreman was also on point when he made this observation: Public support for the death penalty has fallen to a new low. The number of death sentences imposed and executions carried out are also down substantially. Make the public choose between gruesome executions and no executions at all — and you may not like the outcome.
Foreman’s case against firing squads was so spot on that Gov. Brad Little ought to borrow it for his veto message.
DJeers ... to Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
Kingsley and his allies in the any-school-but-public-school chorus apparently failed in their drive to divert tax dollars into private school vouchers — and probably raise your property taxes in the process.
Sponsors yanked a five-year grant pilot on the eve of a House Education Committee hearing this week.
And a last-minute $30 million private and home-school tax credit is bottled up in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, where Chairperson Jason Monks, R-Meridian, has no plans to advance it.
But you can bet the voucher movement — backed by fistfuls of dollars from former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Koch Industries and the dark money sources pulling the strings at the Idaho Freedom Foundation — will be back next year.
So Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, came up with a novel idea: Ask the ordinary Idahoan whose children will never see the interiors of a private academy what he thinks.
She suggested placing an advisory question on the 2024 ballot: “Should the state of Idaho, the Idaho Legislature or any state agency direct or appropriate public tax dollars to private K-12 schools, including private religious and for-profit schools?”
The question was straightforward enough. But you would have thought she flashed a crucifix at Bela Lugosi judging from the way dozens of voucher-pushing Idaho Republicans — among them Vito Barbieri of Dalton Gardens, Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls, and Kingsley — recoiled in horror.
When McCann’s measure went down to defeat by a 27-42 margin, Kingsley crowed on Facebook that it “shows the Legislature is moving towards (sic) money following the child, rather than funding institutions. This is good news for Idaho parents.”
If this is such good news for Idaho parents, why is Kingsley afraid to ask them what they want?
Ccheers ... to Edmund O. Schweitzer and his wife, Beatriz V. Schweitzer.
Their endorsement may persuade voters to approve the $79.4 million bond to rebuild Clarkston High School.
A self-made businessman whose Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is the region’s largest employer, Schweitzer’s influence transcends conventional political divides. He can speak to education. He can speak to the local economy. And he can speak from a deeper, more cerebral vantage point about the crossroads Clarkston faces.
“Public education is an American tradition that has kept our democracy strong since our country’s founding,” he wrote. “By educating all citizens, we’ve helped ensure that communities across the country play an active role in maintaining their rights and freedoms. One cornerstone of that tradition has been, and still is, the schoolhouse. Although schools have changed over the years, they are still the place students learn and communities gather.”
Well said.
DJeers ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s solicitor general, Theo Wold.
Although Labrador’s chief lieutenant is — like his boss — more politician than lawyer, Wold’s comments to the Idaho County Lincoln Day banquet are still disturbing.
As reported by the Idaho County Free Press, Wold said:
Big business seeks to lower labor costs by opening up immigration. “These jobs aren’t going to Americans. They’re going to the best and brightest from Mumbai and Beijing.”
Big Pharma is profiting from therapies to treat gender dysphoria. “Hormone blockers, hormone therapy are drugs and what they used to be used for was to chemically castrate pedophiles. But there’s not a lot of big business in that. So Big Pharma has to find a new market, and that turns out to be your children.”
The war for Ukraine’s independence is all for the benefit of munitions makers. “We are told to contribute our treasure in the billions, our military resources, our technology, all at the risk of provoking a nuclear war. ...War is big business.”
He sounds more like a county commissioner than the states’s chief litigator. Hardly inspires confidence in Labrador’s judgment, does it?
DJeers ... to state Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
When he voted against spending federal money on early childhood education two years ago because it made “it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home,” you had to ask what Shepherd has against women.
Here he goes again. Along with Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Kingsley, Shepherd voted against spending less than $750,000 to provide free menstrual products in public school girls’ bathrooms.
The measure failed on a 35-35 vote.
How cruel can you get? — M.T.