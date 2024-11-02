OPINION: State falls short in promise to regulate cannabis

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

Washington’s voter-approved cannabis industry requires strict oversight and deft management. And as a recent report from the state auditor’s office shows, more diligence is needed.

While editorially supporting Initiative 502 to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Washington, The Columbian’s editorial board wrote that the cannabis industry “would be highly taxed and heavily regulated by the state. Licensed farmers would grow marijuana to be sold in private marijuana-only stores.”

Some of that has come to fruition. According to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Control Board, marijuana and related products generated $465 million in tax revenue for the state during Fiscal Year 2023. And marijuana stores have provided entrepreneurial opportunities for business leaders throughout the state.

But the “regulated” part of the assessment from 12 years ago often falls short. According to a performance audit from the Office of the Washington State Auditor, Washington is not effectively tracking cannabis from “seed to sale,” as had been promised. The state board has failed to implement a digital tracking system initially adopted in 2018, and instead is using a stopgap system that has “significant limitations.”

“Today, Washington’s legal cannabis marketplace is an industry employing more than 100,000 people, and the opportunities for illegal trade at any point in the process remain real,” the auditor’s report said. Meanwhile, full-service seed-to-sale tracking exists in other states.