OPINION: State prepared to defend Washingtonians’ rights

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

Legal battles between the state of Washington and an incoming Trump administration are likely. At a time when Congress has largely abdicated its role and allowed for imperial presidencies, individual states play an increasing role in providing necessary checks and balances.

For Washington, Trump’s expected actions regarding immigration and climate change are particularly important. And incoming Gov. Bob Ferguson — along with incoming Attorney General Nick Brown — has indicated that he will defend the rights of our state against federal actions when those actions skirt the boundaries of legality.

As the state’s attorney general, Ferguson filed 55 lawsuits against the previous Trump administration; by his count, his office won all but one of them. But the issues go beyond partisan politics; as Ferguson points out, he also filed lawsuits against the administrations of Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Instead, the issues lie with a Congress that has allowed presidents of both parties to wield extraordinary power. Executive orders have replaced well-vetted, much-debated legislation as the way for presidents to drive their agendas. During his previous term in office, Trump issued orders at the highest rate of any president since Jimmy Carter.

But the volume of executive orders does not tell the entire story. Such orders are increasingly used to detail significant, meaningful policy changes rather than mundane ones. As Gene Healy recently wrote for the Cato Institute: “The presidency itself has become a central fault line of polarization because the president, increasingly, has the power to reshape vast swaths of American life.”