OPINION: Strategy of Idaho’s Russ Fulcher is to ignore his opponents

Congressman Russ Fulcher is not shy about telling people why he deserves a fourth term as Idaho’s 1st District representative. But he has no desire to make his case on a debate stage, or even give his opponents the time of day.

Fulcher’s primary challenger is Democrat Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle, who is making her second run for the seat. Brendan Gomez (Constitutional Party) and Matt Loesby (Libertarian) also are on the ballot.

But to Fulcher, he doesn’t see enough there to warrant his attention.

“We monitor these things closely and there is no objective metric of a viable campaign,” Fulcher says. “To sign up for a debate would be the single largest contribution they would have, and I’m not in the business of campaigning for my opponents. I’m not afraid to debate, but I’m not stupid either. They’re going to have to do their own campaigning.”

Peterson has not lacked for effort. The 34-year-old mother of two, who has turned congressional campaigning into a long-term project, is a community activist and student at the College of Western Idaho based in Nampa. Her candidacy has at least some viability, with endorsements from labor unions. The Idaho Statesman in Boise endorsed her two years ago, and she very well could get it again given the newspaper’s overall disagreements with Fulcher. Peterson has spent much of this campaign meeting with various people in communities and holding town hall meetings for Republicans in rural pockets.

But getting attention as a Democrat running in one of the nation’s most conservative districts has been a challenge. Editors and reporters have not shown interest in her campaign, figuring that the race is basically decided, and lining up speaking engagements with civic organizations haa been difficult with that pesky “D” attached to her name. Her biggest problem might be running in the wrong state. She fully backs Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid and embraces her plans for the economy, which can be problematic in an area that former President Donald Trump is expected to win big.

But her campaign is not all about presidential politics. She says that Fulcher, and the Idaho congressional delegation as a whole, are not working for Idaho families.