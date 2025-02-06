OPINION: Student test results make clear schools need to change

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Any way you slice it, Washington students are not doing well.

For years, the Office of Public Instruction, headed by Superintendent Chris Reykdal, downplayed this increasingly grim picture, first claiming there was no such thing as learning loss from the pandemic; then rejiggering definitions of success.

But last week, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (informally known as the Nation’s Report Card) ripped away any gauzy illusions: Reading scores for fourth graders here have fallen steadily since 2015, to the point where 39% cannot read a passage of text and put the events described in sequential order.

An even larger portion of eighth graders — 41% — can’t do basic grade-level math, like figuring out the third angle on a triangle if provided with the first two.

To be fair, this general pattern holds true across the country. The point now is not to keep flogging struggling schools. It’s to get real and do something different. Quite clearly, trudging the same worn pathways is not working.