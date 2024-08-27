OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Sunday School every day?

JEERS ... to Blaine Conzatti, president of the Idaho Family Policy Center.

An unapologetic Christian nationalist, Conzatti has championed the scapegoating of transgender people, imposing the nation’s cruelest assault on the reproductive health of Idaho women and, against public opinion to the contrary, cowed state lawmakers into banning books at public libraries.

Now he’s moved on.

If Conzatti has his way, your children will be subjected to 20 Bible verse readings a day, every day, while attending public school. As the Twin Falls Times-News reported, there is no room in Conzatti’s world for other religious texts, such as the Quran.

“Government should promote Christian values,” Conzatti told The Idaho Statesman.

Not everyone believes that.

Not agnostics or atheists.

Certainly not members of other faiths such as Muslims and Jews.

And include among that number Christians who adhere to the long-cherished American constitutional tradition of separating church and state.

Conzatti is living in the past.

Idaho and the U.S. are much more diverse than they were when the U.S. Supreme Court blocked prayer from public schools in the early 1960s.

Even his legal precedents are ancient. Conzatti relies on an 1892 U.S. Supreme Court decision as an

end-run against the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition against “an establishment of religion.” Isn’t that the same era that saw the Supreme Court embrace Jim Crow under its infamous 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson ruling?

Assume it takes 20 minutes a day to get through 20 biblical verses. Over the course of a school year, that might approach 6% of the time teachers have to work with their students. What gets lost in the shuffle? Math? Science? Reading? History?

Isn’t it enough that Idaho lawmakers are expected next year to finally raid the public purse, steering scarce tax dollars away from public schools into the pockets of families who rely on private — including religious — instruction?

“We are a Christian ministry and believe that government officials are God’s ministers and they are expected to uphold God’s standards of justice,” Conzatti told the Times-News. “They are expected to govern according to biblical principles.”

So here’s a suggestion for Conzatti and those who agree with him: If the church is going to force itself on the rest of us, then the reverse is equally justified.

When should we start collecting taxes from the church?