Sunnyside police must change workplace behavior

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

From the sound of it, the Sunnyside Police Department has gotten away with a warning after a recent investigation by the city’s human resources found numerous incidents of inappropriate workplace behavior.

In this case, maybe that’s enough.

The report detailed specific examples of racist, sexist and ageist pranks over time. It offered little evidence that three officers meant any harm from a Juneteenth incident, however.

“The investigation found that this conduct was done in good nature and without malice,” the report said.

A Black department employee even told the Herald-Republic that “he hopes that nobody gets in trouble because of this, as this was a joke amongst friends.”

That’s a gracious response, but the officers’ conduct is unacceptable.

It displayed their ignorance of a simple truth: It doesn’t matter whether you mean for your words or actions to harass someone — intentions don’t define harassment.

The Sunnyside officers also violated a number of city policies, including anti-harassment rules and codes of conduct. And at the very least, they showed astoundingly poor judgment and a lack of empathy.

Newly hired City Manager Mike Gonzalez had a blunt take on the detectives’ behavior: