OPINION: Taking a closer look at Idaho’s elections, by the numbers

Two numbers to reflect on with the just-concluded and lopsided election just past:

The number of Idahoans who voted (as of the count Wednesday afternoon) to reject Proposition 1, which sought to open primary elections in Idaho to all voters, but was turned down by a decisive majority of the state’s voters: 611,854.

The number of people who voted in this year’s Republican primary election: 205,902. More precisely, this was the number voting in the primaries for Idaho’s U.S. House seats.

About three times the number of people chose to limit participation in Idaho primary elections as compared to the number of those who actually participated. That’s a whole lot of people who didn’t care or bother with participating in the Republican primaries, but wanted to make sure participation was limited. They got the message in a highly organized way: To a degree highly unusual, the Idaho Republican Party leadership organized hard in an (ultimately successful) effort to kill the ballot issue.

The immediate argument is, of course, that Idaho voters could choose to participate in another party’s (that is, the Democratic) primary election if they want to, which is the case. But the reality demonstrated in this election is that the bulk of Idaho voters have become conditioned to vote only for Republicans in general elections. Until that changes, effective participation in Idaho self-government means participating in Republican primary elections.

The immediate effect is to give a handful of Republican Party insiders, not the public at large, unchecked control over the government of Idaho.

There are many ways to illustrate how flat out this point is.

One of the best data points comes from the just-finished general election: the two — count ’em, two — incoming Democratic legislators from outside the city of Boise (none from north of Boise and these two from east of it).