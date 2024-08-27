OPINION: Teamwork helps build Idaho’s election security

This editorial was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Idaho is awash in one primary political color, so outside the Boise area, Republicans will hardly be challenged from top of ballot on down.

Now, if the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket wins in a Gem State landslide, then call in the investigators.

But that’s not going to happen, and not just because Republicans outnumber Democrats and unaffiliated voters by almost a 2-to-1 margin. Idaho possesses one of the best, most secure and confidence-earning voting systems in the nation.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the last 20 years — but in particular over the last four years — to continue to build the infrastructure of the system that we have so that Idahoans, when they head to the polls, can have absolute confidence that their vote will count and that nobody is tampering with the systems that we have here in our state,” Secretary of State Phil McGrane said recently as he toured the state, including Coeur d’Alene on Oct. 1.