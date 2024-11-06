OPINION: The 2024 election is finally past; now what’s next?

This column was written six days before Tuesday’s elections, edited four days before, printed the night of that election and is being read the day after.

What’s happened?

This election was not about Donald Trump.

Trump is like the red cloth, the “muleta,” used by a matador to taunt the bull in a bullfight. It’s flashy, it moves, it is unpredictable: anything to distract the bull from the matador. Trump is truly a “reality TV” star and has become impossible to resist talking about for most of the media, from The New York Times to “X” (formerly Twitter). He is a showman, a ringmaster and a P.T. Barnum on steroids.

The election was not about Kamala Harris.

Harris burst onto the scene on July 21 when President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 election and endorsed her. She was California’s attorney general, a U.S. senator and U.S. vice president, but was relatively unknown. Most vice presidents are unknown, yet 15 have become president, almost one-third of the total. If she wins, she will have convinced most Americans who did not want an inarticulate old guy as our leader that she can do the job. Will she become the next Harry Truman, an overshadowed vice president hailed by history as president?

This election was about the end of one of the great American parties.

This election was about the rise of the MAGA party in American politics. There is no longer a Republican Party in America. The MAGA partisans have determinedly and cleverly taken over the traditional GOP, “lock, stock, and barrel” (an apt phrase as it refers to guns that are one of MAGA’s concerns). What will traditional GOPers do?

This election showed the enormous impact of technological change.

Because of the Internet, cellphones and social media, the amazing antics of our politicians become national known in minutes. We are getting a crash course in “direct democracy” and a stress test on the social bonds that are the necessary core of our American society. Restoring the “personal” contact in those bonds, by keeping children away from cellphones, is a possible step in the right direction.

The election was about scaring American citizens into being afraid.

Whether it was MAGA being told that hordes of people were sneaking illegally into the U.S. or Democrats being told that fascists were going to create an authoritarian state, Americans were being sold the terrifying and effective elixir of fear. We need practical ways to combat the fear that is pervading our country. As with all good foundations, the change will need to come from the bottom up.