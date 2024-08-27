OPINION: The absurdity of the secular world helps to keep me religious

I have never accepted irrational religious beliefs. If something in my — or any — religion doesn’t make sense, I don’t accept it. That’s why my five-volume commentary on the Torah (the first five books of the Bible) is titled “The Rational Bible.”

This strikes more than a few religious people as problematic, since many religious people thrive on irrational beliefs. There is a famous Latin phrase — Credo quia absurdum, “I believe because it is absurd” — which has long been attributed to the church theologian Tertullian (early third century). Tertullian did not in fact say that. But he said something somewhat analogous: “The Son of God died; it is credible, because it is (foolish, absurd, unfitting); and he was buried and rose again; it is certain, because it is impossible.”

I do not mention this desire to believe in the irrational as a criticism. Reason may be my road to God and religion, but I respect the fact that it is not everyone’s.

I mention it solely to explain my religiosity. Because reason is my road to faith, I am religious. It is, for example, far more rational to believe in a creator than to believe that everything came about by itself.

Which brings me to secularism.

The moral and logical absurdities the secular world advocates help sustain my faith.

I have come to understand the truth in the statement attributed to the British thinker G.K. Chesterton but probably said by someone else: “When people stop believing in God, they don’t believe in nothing; they believe in anything.”

It is, overwhelmingly, secular people who say that “men give birth.” Not all secular people say this, but just about everyone who does is secular. And I don’t know any religious Jews or Christians who say it.

In a previous column, “Who’s more irrational — the religious or the irreligious?” I provided a long list of absurd, and dangerous, beliefs held almost exclusively by secular people. So, I will only list a few here.

It is, overwhelmingly, secular people who believe that males who say they are females should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

It is, overwhelmingly, secular people who believe that a young girl who says she is a boy or a young boy who says he is a girl should be given puberty-blocking hormones.