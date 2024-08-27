OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: The ‘boss’ roars during town hall meetings

CHEERS ... to freshman U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash.

Against the advice of his party, Baumgartner exposed himself to the lion’s den at two town hall meetings — in Ritzville and Spokane — this week.

“These town halls are an opportunity to hear directly from you, my ‘bosses,’ about what matters most. I intend to continue hosting town halls in all forms as your congressman,” Baumgartner said. “Whether you voted for me or not, I work for you, and I am grateful for the chance to serve all of eastern Washington.”

That’s far more than you’ve seen from Baumgartner’s Republican colleagues on the Idaho side of the border — Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, as well as Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson. To fill the void, two former Idaho Democratic members of Congress — Larry LaRocco, of the 1st Congressional District, and Richard Stallings, of the 2nd District — are holding town hall meetings across the state, including Lewiston and Moscow on Saturday.

Baumgartner encountered protests from constituents who are enraged at the Trump administration and the Republican congressional majority’s unwillingness to cross the White House. At one point, the congressman called them “rude” and disruptive — suggesting the audience in Spokane was 99% predisposed against him. Now he’s posing the possibility of filtering public opinion through telephone town hall sessions.

Having met with angry constituents, the question before Baumgartner is this: Does he convey to his fellow congressional Republicans that what they’re doing in Washington, D.C., is not popular with his “bosses” back home?

JEERS ... to state Sens. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, and Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins.

When it came to handing out $453 million in tax cuts that disproportionately benefited Idaho’s wealthy, they couldn’t wait to vote yes.

So where did Foreman and Carlson vote to hold the line?

Spending another $222,900 to help foster care children on the verge of aging out of the system. The bill — which ultimately passed despite the opposition of Foreman, Carlson and a dozen others — would extend some foster care up to the age of 23 if the individuals are enrolled in secondary or post-secondary school, workforce training or are working at least 80 hours a month.

For all the right reasons, the state intervenes in the lives of these children. So in spite of Twin Falls Republican Sen. Josh Kohl’s assertion that spending $222,900 on foster children is an expansion of the “nanny state,” Idaho has a genuine obligation to do the right thing.

It’s also in the state’s best interests. Almost half of foster children experience homelessness before they reach their 20th birthday.

As Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, noted, this kind of investment can decrease the odds of foster children being food insecure by 21%, the odds of being homeless by 19% and the odds of being arrested by 28%.