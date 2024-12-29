OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump

Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, cares more about the national debt than President-elect Donald Trump.

And for that, Trump may inflict some political pain on the Idaho Republican.

Earlier this month, Trump and gazillionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan spending package intended to keep the federal government open. In its place, the incoming president wanted a measure that among other things suspended the debt ceiling for another two years.

Why would Trump mind a rising national debt? On his watch, the national debt expanded by a third to $27.75 trillion. Among the items the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget cites are $3.6 trillion Trump devoted to COVID-19 relief measures, $2.3 trillion in additional spending and another $2.5 trillion from Trump’s income tax cuts that went primarily to wealthy individuals and corporations.

Suspending the debt ceiling would make it easier for Trump to cut taxes even deeper when he takes office next month.

Only two House Democrats and 38 Republicans refused to go along. Joining Fulcher were GOP House members such as Chip Roy, of Texas, Paul Gosar, of Arizona, and Thomas Massie, of Kentucky.

This is not unusual. As the New York Times noted, none of these 38 House Republicans has ever voted to raise the debt ceiling — typically a must-pass measure to avert defaulting on the national debt.

But this time, Trump is lashing out.

He chastised Roy specifically.

“The very unpopular ‘Congressman’ from Texas, Chip Roy, is getting in the way, as usual, of having another Great Republican Victory — All for the sake of some cheap publicity for himself. Republican obstructionists have to be done away with,” Trump wrote on social media last week. “Chip Roy is just another ambitious guy with no talent. I hope some talented challengers are getting ready in the Great State of Texas to go after Chip in the Primary. He won’t have a chance!”

If anything could make things worse for Roy, it would be a compliment from Trump nemesis and former Vice President Mike Pence: “Congressman Chip Roy is one of the most principled conservatives in Washington DC and people across this country are grateful for his stand against runaway federal spending. ... We just can’t keep piling trillions in debt on our children and grandchildren.”