OPINION: The Deep State is in free fall and Trump’s orders are helping

Almost everything that the Deep State — also known as the “New World Order” — has manipulated and planned for at least 90 years and was so close to obtaining is apparently in shambles. It just needed one more American general election to go their way.

Besides the hand of God, enough Americans awoke to the reality of totalitarian government as shown by the weaponization of many government agencies. Who could believe FBI agents violating an elderly grandmother’s religious freedom for simply praying in front of an abortion center? Or an FBI SWAT team arresting a father in front of his children for protecting his son?

Free speech, the other branch of the First Amendment, was being breached by the Biden administration, which was threatening social media entities (see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony) if ideas and information unfavorable to the administration were not suppressed.

Physicians are still being penalized, sometimes arrested, for giving accurate information to patients. Citizens realized that podcasts and streaming events — not mainline media — is where truthful information was to be obtained for all topics.

The first 30 days of President Donald Trump’s second term is unprecedented in American history in how it has returned government accountability and overhaul by stopping wasteful and too-frequent fraudulent spending by $75 billion dollars in just two weeks.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore promised control of these problems. So did President Barack Obama in 2011. It was all on TV. But they didn’t deliver.

Trump signed more than 300 executive orders in the first 10 days alone. These were “major victories on gender (women’s sports and gender mutilations), parents’ rights, life, and freedom.” Also, there were appropriate pardons. He is accused of authoritarianism, which is strange as in that case, power flows to the government from the people vs. Trump’s plan of power to the people, away from government.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Israeli medievalist, military historian, public intellectual Yuval Harari said: “If Trump becomes president again in 2024, it will be the final death blow to what remains of the world order.”

A more detailed explanation of the importance of Trump’s executive orders is from sources listed at the end of this column.

Here are some thoughts:

Trump’s statements included the importance of God and the protection of religious rights, especially of Christians — who are the most prosecuted — as well as free speech and principles of natural and divine law by the removal of LGBTQ and gender indoctrination in schools. Archbishop Carlos Vigano warns of the “Deep State and Deep Church, which collude to undermine national sovereignty and Catholic teachings through woke ideology, mass immigration and engineered crises.”

He condemns the United Nations, World Health Organization and World Economic Forum for promoting population control and accuses some Catholic bishops of financial and moral corruption. Vigano states: “... the Deep Church, ... these fifth columns of the globalist elite, use their authority for the interests of third parties in opposition to God, the honor of the Church and the good of souls. ... It is understandable that Catholics feel somehow more protected by a Protestant president in the fight against the Deep State and the globalist elite.”