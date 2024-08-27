OPINION: The Deep State is in free fall and Trump’s orders are helping

Almost everything that the Deep State — also known as the “New World Order” — has manipulated and planned for at least 90 years and was so close to obtaining is apparently in shambles. It just needed one more American general election to go their way.
Besides the hand of God, enough Americans awoke to the reality of totalitarian government as shown by the weaponization of many government agencies. Who could believe FBI agents violating an elderly grandmother’s religious freedom for simply praying in front of an abortion center? Or an FBI SWAT team arresting a father in front of his children for protecting his son?
Free speech, the other branch of the First Amendment, was being breached by the Biden administration, which was threatening social media entities (see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony) if ideas and information unfavorable to the administration were not suppressed.
Physicians are still being penalized, sometimes arrested, for giving accurate information to patients. Citizens realized that podcasts and streaming events — not mainline media — is where truthful information was to be obtained for all topics.
The first 30 days of President Donald Trump’s second term is unprecedented in American history in how it has returned government accountability and overhaul by stopping wasteful and too-frequent fraudulent spending by $75 billion dollars in just two weeks.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore promised control of these problems. So did President Barack Obama in 2011. It was all on TV. But they didn’t deliver.
Trump signed more than 300 executive orders in the first 10 days alone. These were “major victories on gender (women’s sports and gender mutilations), parents’ rights, life, and freedom.” Also, there were appropriate pardons. He is accused of authoritarianism, which is strange as in that case, power flows to the government from the people vs. Trump’s plan of power to the people, away from government.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Israeli medievalist, military historian, public intellectual Yuval Harari said: “If Trump becomes president again in 2024, it will be the final death blow to what remains of the world order.”
A more detailed explanation of the importance of Trump’s executive orders is from sources listed at the end of this column.
Here are some thoughts:
Trump’s statements included the importance of God and the protection of religious rights, especially of Christians — who are the most prosecuted — as well as free speech and principles of natural and divine law by the removal of LGBTQ and gender indoctrination in schools. Archbishop Carlos Vigano warns of the “Deep State and Deep Church, which collude to undermine national sovereignty and Catholic teachings through woke ideology, mass immigration and engineered crises.”
He condemns the United Nations, World Health Organization and World Economic Forum for promoting population control and accuses some Catholic bishops of financial and moral corruption. Vigano states: “... the Deep Church, ... these fifth columns of the globalist elite, use their authority for the interests of third parties in opposition to God, the honor of the Church and the good of souls. ... It is understandable that Catholics feel somehow more protected by a Protestant president in the fight against the Deep State and the globalist elite.”
Regarding immigration, Vigano states: “Americans have also come to understand that there is a huge difference between the refugee fleeing persecution and organized gangs and organized masses of adult men of military age, ... who effectively constitute a contingent of enemy soldiers and a potential threat to national security and the safety of citizens.” Among senators and congressmen opposing Trump’s nominees “... are certainly characters with more than questionable conduct — exponents of the pharmaceutical, food and military lobbies, tycoons of high finance or international organizations — who have benefited and continue to do so in terms of power and money from woke ideology. ... They have created false emergencies — health emergencies, war emergencies, economic, climatic and social emergencies — in order to be able to impose their solutions, based on false data.”
The U.S. Agency for International Development also funds much of mainline media such as, for example, Politico. Following the false premise of anthropogenic global warming is the false objective of reducing carbon dioxide, which then develops the false solutions of reducing carbon dioxide, but only in Western nations. Says Vigano: “... the ultimate purpose of all these so-called emergencies is to justify the adoption of social, economic, food and health policies which are intended to invariably lead to a drastic reduction in the world population. This is the declared goal of the followers of the WEF in Davos headed by Klaus Schwab. It does not matter if the population dies from cancers induced by vaccines, from poisons added to the food or sprayed from the air, from harmful substances released into the water, from sterility induced by LGBTQ ideology or surgically from gender transition, from poverty caused by rising inflation, from wars or from violence and crimes of illegal immigrants. The final result corresponds to a precise neo-Malthusian project, which Bill Gates and other self-styled ‘philanthropists’ pursue as the main objective of their companies and foundations.”
A large source of money for waste and fraud is the U.S. Agency for International Development, with the projected amount of $1 trillion (that is $1 billion multiplied 1,000 times), the lifeline of woke and diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI. This and the U.S. Treasury, which had autopay of $6 trillion, are the funding source for Hamas and Hezbullah, and of Social Security benefits for millions of dead people as well as millions of people supposedly ages 110 to 150.
Vigano describes the vast sums paid to congressional members. In the House, it averages $35,000 for Republicans and $40,000 for Democrats. In the Senate, it averages $45,000 for Republican and $50,000 for Democrat. This means some get very little while others get hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Without these undue and subversive interferences,” Viano says, “we would not have had the COVID-19 pandemic, the bird flu scare, the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East, synthetic meat made from insects and geoengineering. All of these ‘emergencies’ have as their immediate purpose the enrichment of specific lobbies.”
The damage that Biden’s DEI has caused to society is visible by more than 1,000 qualified individuals not hired by the Federal Aviation Administration to be air traffic controllers because they were not in a “acceptable category” because of DEI. The avoidable accident at Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30 had only 19 air traffic controllers assigned to the airport when staffing rules called for 30. Because of Biden’s previous DEI policies, full staffing of truly qualified air traffic controllers nationwide isn’t expected until 2030.
Under Biden, reported close calls of air accidents were more than 1,000. In Trump’s first administration, he had increased funding for air traffic controllers, but Biden canceled it. Air traffic control hiring is exempt from the current federal government hiring freeze.
Here are my sources:
Jeffery Tucker, “10 Days That Shook the World,” Feb. 4 Epoch Times.
Peter Martin, “List: Trumps’s executive orders include major victories on gender, parents’ rights, life, and freedom,” Jan. 31 LifeSiteNews.
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, “Trump’s victory marks the beginning of counter-revolution against Deep State, Deep Church,” Feb. 2 Epoch Times.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.