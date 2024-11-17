OPINION: The Democrats’ victory in 2020 was a blessing in disguise

I never imagined I would think, let alone write, that the Democratic Party’s victory in 2020 was a blessing. But for those of us — meaning, it is now clear, a majority of us — who regard the left as an entirely destructive force in America as it is everywhere else in the world, 2020 may well have turned out to be a blessing.

Why? For two reasons.

The first reason is that, thanks to the left being in power for the last four years, Americans got a chance to see what it — and therefore the Democratic Party, which has become a left-wing, rather than a liberal, party — stands for.

Most Americans now know that the left and the Democrats could not care less about the average American. For example, Democrats and the rest of the left still maintain that Americans have been fooled into thinking that inflation is devastating. This is understandable given that the Democratic Party and its defenders represent the wealthy — people who neither know nor care about the price of food and other everyday necessities.

Most Americans now know that the left is morally and psychologically sick. Unlike the left, the vast majority of Americans do not believe that men give birth; that boys’ bathrooms in high schools should have tampon dispensers; that men who say they are women should be allowed to compete against women in women’s sports or be placed in women’s shelters and women’s prisons; that schools should not inform parents when their 10-year-old daughter says she is a boy and adopts a boy’s name at school; or that young women, not to mention teenage girls, should have their breasts surgically removed if they tell a psychologist — usually after a few hours of consultation — they think they are a boy.

Most Americans now know that the left holds America in contempt and breeds that contempt among young Americans. Most Americans do not believe, as the left does, that America was founded in 1619, when the first Black slaves were brought to America; they believe it was founded in 1776. Most Americans think George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and the other founders were great men, not racist and genocidal.

Most Americans now know that the left breeds chaos not only in America but around the world. About a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I asked one of the greatest living historians, Niall Ferguson of Harvard and Stanford, if he thought Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump had been president at the time. Without a moment’s hesitation, he gave a one-word answer: “No.”

That attack took place less than a year after the Biden administration, with the full backing of the Democratic Party, precipitously and chaotically abandoned Afghanistan for no good reason, causing the unnecessary deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers (the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2012) and wounds to another 45 servicemembers, leaving the Afghan people to the Taliban monsters, and leaving behind $7 billion in military equipment.