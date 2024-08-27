OPINION: The Holocaust: Why we must ‘Never Forget’ this

The United States and the rest of the world recently paused to recognize the 80th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet soldiers of Auschwitz, a complex of more than 40 concentration and extermination camps in Poland built and managed by Adolf Hitler and his loyalists (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auschwitz_concentration_camp).

Documents reveal 1.1 million people were put to death at Auschwitz. Most victims were Jewish, but the early numbers included Soviet prisoners of war, Roma, minorities, LGBTQ and many opposed to Hitler (newsweek.com/auschwitz-80th-liberation-anniversary-survivors-2021150).

Auschwitz was one of a broad Nazi network of 1,000 concentration camps established in Germany and occupied Europe for industrialized genocide from 1933 until 1945.

As students in Austria in 1964-65, my future wife and I visited Auschwitz, just 20 years after Russian troops entered the death camp.

That visit, 60 years ago, still haunts me. The entire complex with its gassing chambers, ovens, barracks, watchtowers and rail spurs portrayed a lethal and efficient killing enterprise.

I cannot erase from memory the massive rooms filled with victims’ eyeglasses, luggage, clothing and worldly possessions. Still lingering in my senses is the pungent smell of leather from the thousands of inmates’ shoes taken before being led to the poison gas showers or lined up for execution.

During that time abroad, I traveled to concentration camps at Dachau just outside of Munich, Germany, and Mauthausen on the outskirts of Linz, Austria. Later in life I visited two Holocaust museums, Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem (yadvashem.org) and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. (ushmm.org.)

The massive scope of inhumanity by an authoritarian government should concern us all. The deceitful sign entering Auschwitz, “Arbeit Macht Frei” (“Work sets you free”), clashes with the constant admonition of survivors — “Nie Vergessen” (“Never Forget”).

The horrible consequences of this extermination machine raise important questions about the leaders of this act of national suicide. Over-arching geopolitical reasons transformed a constitutional republic into a death operation that destroyed neighboring countries and caused the demise of millions in battle and in death camps.

The perfect storm leading to the rise of Hitler was incubated by dire economic conditions during the Great Depression combined with the victimhood of a country defeated in World War I in the territorial provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. These conditions morphed into scapegoating ethnic minorities, political opponents and religious groups. The Jewish population received the overwhelming brunt of the genocidal fanaticism. A diabolical propaganda machine stoked fear, revenge and retribution among the populace and propelled a low-level politician to the height of world power.