OPINION: The sloppy 2020 election fueled distrust about the results

The past weeks have been jam-packed and I think Americans must be reeling from incident and information overload. I know I am.

Unfortunately, many of us just turn “it” off when that happens. But now more than ever, we need to be vigilant. I refer to crazy political stunts. As I write, today it was Kamala Harris attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not returning her phone calls. Now keep in mind, this is a busy governor who has weathered many hurricanes. He has his ducks in a row. He has already been in contact with President Joe Biden, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and every other government agency he needs assistance from. He does not have time to play politics with a presidential candidate. It’s not about you, Kamala!

Along with the crazy politics, we have these poor, stranded people in North Carolina who are without food, water, homes or shelter of any kind. Some have lost loved ones and many won’t know the fate of those lost for weeks or maybe even months to come. Now we have Hurricane Milton slamming into Florida exactly two weeks to the day after Hurricane Helene. I have kids living in Jacksonville and a son deployed by the U.S. Forest Service helping in North Carolina. Their safety and the lives of so many others are on my mind and in my prayers.

Amidst that concern, we hear that FEMA is broke. This is concerning as FEMA’s strained manpower has been tasked with the housing of illegal immigrants. They have spent roughly $1.4 billion to complete this task since the fall of 2022. And now, after Harris vowed to ensure victims of Helene that they would at least get a $750 loan for emergency essentials, reports are emerging of only half that amount being made available because of FEMA’s dire financial state.

Its hard to get excited about helping illegal immigrants when just this week El Salvadorian gang members, released into this country by the Biden/Harris administration, beat and robbed an elderly woman in her Dallas home. Adding insult to injury, one of these gang members had already been arrested and released after coming to the U.S., only to commit this horrendous crime against a U.S. citizen. When does the insanity stop?

What I really intended to write about today was election fraud. I am sick to death about the 2020 election. It’s over. All that matters is that it doesn’t happen again.