The speaker’s deals are not a good deal for U.S.

Two months have elapsed since Kevin McCarthy was elected U.S. House speaker on the 15th contentious ballot in a rowdy chamber. His best days in the job appear to be in the rearview mirror. Calamity lurks around every corner.

He leads a GOP House caucus at war with itself, and it’s evident his GOP Senate counterparts are not impressed with his lack of heft for the job.