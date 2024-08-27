OPINION: The U.S. Senate exists for a reason

The United States Senate is arguably the least democratic (small “d”) institution in any democracy in the world, with the possible exception of the British House of Lords.

The Senate exists without proportional representation. Every state has two senators without regard to population. Wyoming’s two senators represent 586,000 citizens while California’s 39 million citizens are represented by two senators.

The Senate has quirky rules: unlimited debate (the filibuster); much happens by unanimous consent (or doesn’t happen when one senator objects); seniority rules, meaning a cranky, old senator such as 91-year-old Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, soon will be chairperson of the powerful Judiciary Committee. Grassley has been a senator since 1981, meaning the youngest senator, Jon Ossoff, of Georgia, wasn’t alive when Grassley took office.

The Senate has six-year terms, a function of the founders’ unfortunately naïve belief that a longer term of office insulates senators from the worst of grubby political pressures.

The Senate has extraordinary powers, again thanks to the original thinkers who came up with the idea of an institution to balance the rambunctious House of Representatives.

Senators have the constitutional duty to “advise and consent” — or not consent — on presidential appointments to the Cabinet and judiciary. The Senate, by a supermajority vote, can ratify treaties. The Senate judges, when it cares to, the impeachment of high governmental officials. The Senate traditionally has had a major voice in foreign policy. And the Senate, when it cares to, has the power to investigate. Google Watergate, the CIA, Teapot Dome or even the sinking of the Titanic to see what the Senate has historically done to expose and inform.

Now, as the founders certainly would have appreciated, the Senate faces an enormous historical test — a power-hungry president committed to vastly enlarging executive power at the expense of the legislative branch. Donald Trump has signaled that he expects a GOP Congress to do his bidding, no questions asked.

Questions must be asked.

The widely floated idea that the Senate should allow “recess” appointments to critical executive branch jobs should be dead on arrival, but incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, of South Dakota, hasn’t ruled out the Senate rolling over for Trump.

“I think that all options are on the table, including recess appointments,” Thune said recently while disingenuously suggesting that Republicans might need to forego advising and consenting because Democrats might not “play ball.” But caving on the constitutional demand for Senate concurrence in major appointments isn’t about Democrats. It’s about Trump.

Still, there are modestly hopeful signs that Republicans won’t diminish their own and the Senate’s power by simply giving a grasping president who he wants in his Cabinet — an alleged sex abuser, a vaccine denier or a Russian stooge, just to flag three of the worst of the nominees.

The Guardian’s columnist Kate Maltby, reviewing the latest release of the hit TV series “Wolf Hall,” compares Trump’s picks to Henry VIII’s loyal hatchet man, a collection of “Thomas Cromwells: the yes men and enablers who will frame U.S. law to fulfill his wishes.”

The incoming chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee is one of these modern-day Cromwells.