My column last month discussed how entities in all phases of our society are directing so much evil to occur. Reflecting on this, I realized that it could leave the impression that society is in a hopeless position. Many people, including those outside the Judeo-Christian heritage, know instinctively when evil is presented as good, and reject it.
I believe enough of us Judeo-Christians are living the Bible’s 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Because of many, observable favorable events — some to be listed — this means to me that the “woke” curse is in a God-induced death spiral.
Wokesters and their enablers write letters to the editor stating that “woke” is simply being aware of life and living it more fully.
The woke movement is really the destruction of borders, language and culture, with all the sick effects that everyone sees — family destruction, loss of childhood innocence and loss of national pride.
We won’t be silenced because the left calls us various “-ists” and “-phobic” in their arsenal of hate speech. The issue is exercising First Amendment rights to speak unapproved opinions, not whether alternative lifestyles are right or wrong or imposing traditional views of successful living on others.
One of the first who couldn’t be silenced because of her fame and wealth was J.K. Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter.
The next one impossible to silence is Elon Musk, who is allowing the showing of the Daily Wire’s documentary, “What is a Woman?” on Twitter. This exposes the transgender movement and sex-change industry, and it has been viewed 170 million times.
I think this is the watershed moment, accelerating the woke’s death spiral.
We are seeing the onslaught of advertisers such as Park Slope Softworks, a digital marketing agency in Brooklyn, which helps ideas gain traction in a digital universe. In this case, it promotes plant- and insect-based diets on the basis they are healthier and more eco-friendly.
The “deplorables” of the country are voting with their dollars. This was previously seen with wealthy alumni withholding money from woke universities and now Bud Light’s sales dropping into a $25 billion abyss and the current $16 billion loss for Target. U.S. consumption of beef has risen from a low of 54 pounds per person in 2017 to almost 60 pounds in 2021. The woke elites of entities such as Park Slope, who only talk to other such elites, are terminally out of touch with real America.
The “deplorables” are waking up as the COVID-19 vaccination rate is in a deeper abyss than Bud Light. The New York Supreme Court declared the vaccine mandate for health care workers “null, void, and of no effect” and “arbitrary and capricious.” The state attempted to avoid responsibility for the mandates and subsequent societal disruption, injuries and deaths, as has Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and Fauci’s groupies, including state medical commissions.
We send our kids to schools where they get a fake education, but they know “equity” and pronouns.
A 15-year-old provided me with great hope.
His poem is:
“Now I sit me down in school, where praying is against the rule.
“For this great nation under God, finds mention of Him very odd.
“If scripture now the class recites, it violates the Bill of Rights.
“And anytime my head I bow, becomes a federal matter now.
“Our hair can be purple, orange or green.
“That’s no offense; it’s a freedom scene.
“The law is specific, the law is precise.
“Prayers spoken aloud are a serious vice.
“For praying in a public hall might offend someone with no faith at all.
“In silence alone we must meditate.
“God’s name is prohibited by the state.
“We’re allowed to cuss and dress like freaks.
“And pierce our noses, tongues and cheeks.
“They’ve outlawed guns, but first the Bible.
“To quote the good Book makes me liable.
“We can elect a pregnant senior queen.
“And the ‘unwed daddy’ our senior king.
“It’s inappropriate to teach right from wrong.
“We’re taught that such ‘judgments’ do not belong.
“We get our condoms and birth controls, study witchcraft, vampires and totem poles.
“But the Ten Commandments are not allowed.
“So no word of God must reach this crowd.
“It’s scary here, I must confess, when chaos reigns the school’s a mess.
“So, Lord, this silent plea I make:
“Should I be shot, my soul please take. Amen.”
He received an A-plus. But this shows damage the radical left-wokeism has perpetrated on America.
There are increasing number of children’s hospitals, including the largest in Houston, rejecting transgender surgeries and treatments. And individual states are outlawing it.
Of course the wokesters are in panic mode, denouncing this as hate toward their lifestyles, instead of adults doing their job and protecting children. A California mom, Erin Friday, is such a adult who has rescued her daughter from the clutches of the darkness of the trans agenda, which she uncovered layer by layer.
Parents like her became villains for not affirming the child’s identity and are arrested by the states’ children’s health services, according to the May 27 Epoch Times.
Who is better at raising your child, you or the state? If the goal is to have free thinkers and innovators, then it’s parents. If the goal is to have mindless drones willing to work for food and a place to sleep on the sidewalk, then it’s the state.
On May 6, the voters of San Antonio, the second largest city in Texas, defeated Proposition A, a radical left, woke agenda concerning abortion, marijuana and crime policies by 72% to 28%. This shows the coming sea change of opinions of the left’s “deplorables.”
The Washington Medical Commission’s maneuvers to block my First Amendment rights have gone national, with interviews and articles in Children’s Health Defense, Epoch Times, NPR, reclaimthenet.org, the Voices for Medical Freedom podcast and others.
The story of Esther in the Bible tells us to use the blessings God gives us to help others, to do the right thing, using the influence we have to help them.
