My column last month discussed how entities in all phases of our society are directing so much evil to occur. Reflecting on this, I realized that it could leave the impression that society is in a hopeless position. Many people, including those outside the Judeo-Christian heritage, know instinctively when evil is presented as good, and reject it.

I believe enough of us Judeo-Christians are living the Bible’s 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

