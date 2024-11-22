OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, waited too long to oppose the nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be the nation’s next attorney general.

Accused of engaging in sex with an underage woman, which had triggered a still ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation, Gaetz withdrew Thursday — about a week after President-elect Donald Trump had named him.

Why was the onus on Crapo to act?

Idaho’s senior senator has a history of speaking up against sexual assault and violence. A dozen years ago, he joined with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., in sponsoring the successful reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Crapo was among 15 Republicans who supported the measure. Allied with Crapo in that cause were Republicans John McCain, of Arizona, Susan Collins and Olympia Snowe, both of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska.

Crapo’s seatmate, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, voted no.

“Last year in Idaho, twenty-two people were killed by a domestic partner,” Crapo said at the time in a prepared statement. “Approximately one in three adolescent girls in the United States is a victim of physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner. Nearly one in ten high school students nationwide were hit, slapped or physically hurt on purpose by their boyfriend or girlfriend. Future tragedies must be prevented. While we may not all agree on the specifics of this reauthorization, all of us agree that we must end domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking in the United States.”

Four years later — while Risch again kept his head down — Crapo publicly distanced himself from Trump after the “Access Hollywood” revelations exposed the GOP nominee’s proclivities toward sexual assault.

“I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump,” Crapo said in early October 2016. “This is not a decision I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning. I have spent two decades working on domestic violence prevention. Trump’s most recent excuse of ‘locker room talk’ is completely unacceptable and inconsistent with protecting women from abusive, disparaging treatment. Make no mistake — we need conservative leadership in the White House. I urge Donald Trump to step aside and allow the Republican Party to put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hillary Clinton.”

Before Trump ultimately won the presidency, Crapo backtracked. But he can’t erase his words because they were authentic. They spoke to his values.

It’s one thing to make or withhold an endorsement of a candidate. Voters make the final decision.