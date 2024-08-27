OPINION: Though important, outlook is rocky for school libraries

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

School libraries are magical places. Maybe that’s why they’re usually so whispery quiet.

They’re portals that let kids visit faraway lands — real and imagined — and go exploring. They can lose themselves in stories about cowboys or superheroes, find out what it takes to be an astronaut or a computer programmer, or look at pictures of kangaroos or grizzlies. Whatever piques their curiosity.

Wherever they go in a library, kids are taking in information that stimulates their young minds and helps them better understand the world around them.

“When you’re reading, you’re learning. And when you are learning, you’re growing,” Mount Adams Middle School’s assistant principal, Michelle Navarro, said recently as she introduced a class of eighth-graders to the new library her school shares with Harrah Elementary School, both in White Swan.

Given all that, you’d think libraries would be almost sacred — at least as important as sports stadiums or flashy football uniforms.

Not necessarily, though. The sad truth is that Yakima Valley’s school districts are struggling to maintain, or even staff, useful libraries, which puts local kids at a great disadvantage.

That’s why the story of the Mount Adams library is itself probably worth a book — it took several years of community fundraising and hard work to get the library set up and stocked with modern, relevant books.

But even after all that, the school district can’t afford a librarian.