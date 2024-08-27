While following news coverage of the horrific and deadly path of Hurricane Helene across North Carolina, I was given pause by the ironic name of a large county which received some of the worst destruction: Buncombe.

American political history buffs will recognize this as a catchword for meaningless speech. “The usual story” of the origin of this word, as well as of its variations “bunk” and “bunkum,” according to NCPedia, traces back to Felix Walker, a U.S. congressman from the western North Carolina county after he delivered a passionate speech in the 1820s on a militia pension bill to a nearly empty chamber.

The congressman reportedly explained afterward that he was “speaking ... to Buncombe,” so the folks back home would know he was on the job.

To which someone reportedly — and appropriately — said, “and Buncombe your talk certainly was.”

Words can be funny things, but there is nothing amusing about the thousands who remain without power, and the many who lost their homes and businesses, in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton. More than 200 died in the wake of Helene, hundreds remain missing, and thousands remain without power. Milton killed at least 20 people.

Nor is there anything funny about the increasingly bizarre and misleading claims circulating about the federal response to the storms.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said the conspiracy theories, especially those surrounding the agency, are “absolutely the worst I have ever seen.”

Indeed, there’s nothing new about conspiracy theories following catastrophes like vultures follow the scent of carrion. But the wildly bizarre theories about hurricanes Helene and Milton have touched off a wildly improbable blizzard, laced with the suspicious scent of politics.

The grand tradition of presidents from both parties putting politics aside in times of calamity appeared to fall by the wayside in recent days, even as President Joe Biden urged Congress to end its recess early and return to Capitol Hill to approve emergency funding for hurricane recovery — even though his budget office hadn’t released the supplemental request that would kick off the process.

Biden also called Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump responsible for spreading misinformation about the federal government’s response to the storms.

He criticized Trump and others for spreading disinformation about the federal response, including the lie that the $750 payment people in the hardest-hit areas are eligible for from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be the only aid they get from the federal government.