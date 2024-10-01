Trump touches Idaho’s third rail and walks away

Water is the third rail of Idaho politics. Touch it and you die.

Yet former President Donald Trump has tightly grabbed it with both hands.

At a Friday the 13th news conference at his golf course outside Los Angeles, Trump endorsed the idea of shifting water from the Pacific Northwest to the thirsty cities and burning forests of the Golden State:

“So you have millions of gallons of water pouring down from the north, with the snowcaps and Canada and — all pouring down. And they have a — essentially, a very large faucet. And you turn the faucet, and it takes one day to turn it. It’s massive. It’s as big as the wall of that building, right there, behind you. And you turn that, and all of that water goes into the — aimlessly into the Pacific. And if they turned it back, all of that water would come right down here and right into Los Angeles.”

Quipped veteran Idaho environmental journalist Rocky Barker in Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune: “We call that faucet the Columbia River.”

Maybe that’s just another of Trump’s ill-informed and irresponsible campaign sales pitches.

The Canadians aren’t sold on it.

“It’s unrealistic for ecological as well as commercial reasons,” Werner Antweiler of the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business told a Canadian news outlet. “And it would actually require a treaty and we would not negotiate a treaty that would be to the detriment of Canada.”

The renegotiated Columbia River Treaty also requires a two-thirds ratification vote in the Senate. Who knows how a Trump administration might address that process?

Realizing Trump’s vision would require enormous concessions from Congress, particularly with respect to environmental and species conservation laws.

For the sake of argument, however, suppose Trump is serious and he prevails with a Republican Congress that has shown him great deference in the past.

That would have severe consequences on water quality in the Pacific Northwest.

The region’s imperiled salmon and steelhead runs would be sacrificed.

Less water in the Columbia means less hydroelectric generation for the region.

That kind of nightmarish scenario for northern Idaho and eastern Washington would not necessarily extend to the Snake River, which drains into 85% of southern Idaho — at least not immediately.