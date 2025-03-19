OPINION: Trump’s dilemma about ethnic labeling of people never ends

Amid the blizzard of breaking news, a familiar irritation poked through: ethnic labeling.

The issue unexpectedly emerged this week while the Senate considered a stopgap federal funding bill to keep the federal government running and avoid a possible shutdown.

After Trump said Democrats would be blamed and taxes would surge if Democrats didn’t vote for the bill, he suddenly lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, in an Oval Office meeting Wednesday.

“Schumer is a Palestinian, as far as I’m concerned. He’s become a Palestinian,” Trump said. “He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian.”

Say what? Where did that come from?

Sure, like anyone else who has been following this president very closely, I was shocked but sadly not surprised.

Had Trump run out of things to say about the budget and taxes when a thought about the Middle East suddenly came to mind, sending him wandering away from the issues at hand?

Unfortunately, this is hardly the first instance of Trump questioning a political critic’s ethnic or racial identity. As you may recall, his comments last week echoed his whoppers about then-Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2020 and about Barack Obama during his presidency. Trump saw fit to question whether Obama and Harris were even natural born American citizens.

In August 2024, during an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, Trump falsely asserted that Harris had not identified before as both Black and Indian.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump said during the NABJ interview.

Suddenly Trump took a topic that is so vexing for many that they try to avoid it, and turned it into a topic he could try to hide behind.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson eventually acknowledged Harris is a Black woman and cited donations that Trump had made to her earlier campaigns as evidence that he is not racist.