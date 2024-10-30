OPINION: Truth and decency are on the ballot this Election Day

Serial liar Donald Trump has concluded that truth and decency no longer matter to American voters. His evil calculation is that the marketing of fear will override the traditional values we hold dear as Americans.

Perversely, Trump seeks to empower Americans by trafficking in lies intended to go wildly viral and distort true political discourse.

Thanks to Trump, we have been diminished as a nation as he spews new levels of disinformation in America.

Disinformation is the willful disregard for the truth that intends to deceive. Misinformation may tilt toward exaggerations but falls short of the malicious intent to lie.

Trump’s disinformation campaign is corrosive, deceitful, relentless and un-American.

We now see how a decade of nonstop lying by Trump has negatively affected the course of our lives. Trump has cornered the marketplace of untruths. It is clearly unpresidential. His phalanx of enablers don’t hesitate to violate their own personal codes of decency to support his mendacity.

When Trump essentially says that boiling is freezing, his toadies describe this Orwellian rhetoric as colorful. With a straight face and lengthy oratorical flourishes, Trump substitutes Americans’ search for truth with immoral behavior.

He lied to America about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio; Aurora, Colo., and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in North Carolina. He claims ignorance of the Project 2025 right-wing takeover of our government. In fact, 144 of the 267 contributors to Project 2025 worked in the Trump administration, on his campaign or on his transition team. Trump distorted the truth more than 30,000 times while president, and his pace of untruths has only accelerated.

Too many Americans have outsourced the traditional search for truth to a convicted felon and the architect of an insurrection. As a result, they have come up morally empty.

If Trump were a lawyer, he would most certainly be disbarred or subject to ethical sanctions and financial consequences — just like Rudy Giuliani.

What does it say about the body politic (about us?) that Trump’s fearmongering and dishonesty have not sunk him in the polls?