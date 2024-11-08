OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday’s heroes did the work at the polls

CHEERS ... to myriad poll workers who do the nuts and bolts of processing the votes.

Case in point: Nez Perce County Clerk Patty Weeks’ veterans who return election after election — whether it’s the high-profile presidential years or the more mundane contests for city council. Some have been engaged at this for three decades, bringing with them expertise that would be virtually impossible to replicate.

Besides extra hours spent on training beforehand, they show up at 7 a.m. on Election Day and remain well until 9 p.m. for the final balancing of the ballots and the electronic poll book.

They endure the occasional voter who wants to pick a fight or air a conspiracy theory — not to mention those who insist on legally packing sidearms into the voting booth.

And for all this, they receive a paltry $10 to $12 an hour — less than they’d earn working at a fast food restaurant.

Without their commitment, Idaho’s elections would go far less smoothly.

This is what public service looks like.

CHEERS ... to the voters.

In terms of ballots cast Tuesday, Idaho set a record at 914,302 with an average turnout of 85.5%.

It was just as high if not higher in much of north central Idaho. According to Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s office:

-- Nez Perce County’s turnout was 86.6%.

-- Latah County— 86.1%.

-- Idaho County — 85.4%.

-- Clearwater County — 85%.

-- Lewis County — 79.1%.

People who don’t vote can’t complain about the outcome. There are few people in this region who have forfeited that choice.

CHEERS ... to School Board Chairperson Don Parks and his team at Kendrick School District.

Tuesday, their supplemental levy campaign won a 599-to-385 vote margin or 61% across three counties. That outcome continued, but did not expand, a $750,000 levy that provides 20% of the school district’s funds.

Since 85% of a school’s budget involves salaries, passage avoided a diminution in teaching and staff positions, which would have resulted in larger class sizes and fewer academic options for students that now include music, ag and shop, career technical training, business and computer classes.

Supplemental levies are anything but supplemental. With a Legislature that continues to fall short of its state constitutional mandate to provide enough money “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,” it’s up to local patrons to pay extra property taxes so their students can have access to the basics.