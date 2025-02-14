OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Idaho Legislature is tuning you out

CHEERS ... to state Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston.

Although McCann was on the losing side Wednesday, she made a solid point about the House Health and Welfare Committee’s drive to overturn expanded Medicaid coverage to some 90,000 Idahoans.

“We represent the people, and if you look at your districts, every one of our districts has substantial problems that will be much more evident if we move forward with this,” McCann said.

It fell on deaf ears.

The slight majority, spurred on by Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, pursued a plan that will terminate Medicaid expansion next year unless the Trump administration agrees to a series of extreme waivers.

In so doing, these lawmakers ignored testimony that ran five-to-one against repeal.

They rejected the nearly 61% of Idaho voters, who in 2018 passed Medicaid expansion over the protests of Republican lawmakers.

They misrepresent Medicaid expansion as fiscally unsustainable.

As the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy just pointed out, spending on Medicaid grew less than the rate of inflation and less than the overall growth in Idaho’s budget.

During the past five years, Medicaid expanded by 19.6%, compared to:

-- Department of Revenue and Taxation — 20.3%.

-- Department of Correction — 33%.

-- State spending — 39.5%.

-- Public education — 51.2%.

And these lawmakers would rather not talk about how they’ve got the economics wrong. Because the federal government pays 90% of Medicaid expansion’s costs, the program actually saves Idaho money. Eliminate Medicaid expansion, and the state would end up spending a net $5 million more on care for state prisoners, the medically indigent and mental health.

On top of that, University of Idaho economics professor Steven Peterson’s updated study demonstrates the folly of throwing away:

-- $1.5 billion in “net additional gross economic activity.”

-- $897.6 million in worker earnings and taxes.

-- $47 million in additional tax revenue.

-- 9,362 jobs.

These lawmakers may not care about threatening the well-being of 90,000 of their fellow Idahoans. But why are they so willing to undermine small Idaho hospitals with tight operating margins, take a bite out of Idaho’s economy and drive up the costs of health care for those who can still obtain private insurance?