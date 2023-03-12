The Chinese communist government is evil, and the American people must come to understand this or we and our wonderful country are doomed to become a footnote in history.
People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping has ordered his country to prepare for war “at any time” and to train in preparation of a “real war.”
His actions show that he means it. He is overseeing what military experts call the largest military buildup during peacetime of any country in the history of the world.
In his book, “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” Xi promotes his new brand of communist ideology based on both Marxism-Leninism and Maoism. The names describing his ideology alone should strike terror in the hearts of the world. Each one accounts for tens of millions of people’s deaths in the pursuit of the perfect communist world.
Almost everything we buy in our country is made in China, but they are not our friends.
They sent us COVID-19, which killed millions of people worldwide. Because of their closed society, we still don’t know if COVID-19 was a biological weapon purposely turned loose on the world or an accidental leak from a Wuhan laboratory.
The fentanyl epidemic that is devastating our country comes from China. Nothing happens in China that the communist government doesn’t know about or control.
There are concentration camps in China where the communists keep their political opponents. The detainees are subject to slave labor, torture and organ harvesting. China has a flourishing business selling human organs. Over the decades, millions of these political enemies have simply disappeared.
For almost as long as I can remember, I’ve heard claims that China will eventually come around to our way of thinking and realize that our system of government is the best for everyone. But what we have witnessed for decades is a tyrannical Chinese government that has become fabulously wealthy by exploiting our system of government. It does horrible things to its own citizens and is using the enormous wealth gained from us to try to conquer the world, including us.
When Donald Trump became president, he championed policies that increased the production of energy. He knew that our country has massive amounts of energy, including oil, natural gas and coal. His policies made our country energy independent and the price of energy worldwide went way down.
These low prices decreased or stabilized the cost of almost everything, including inflation.
Trump then stopped the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have given Europe full access to Russian natural gas.
Trump had plans to ship our excess energy to Europe in place of the Russian products. This would have greatly stimulated our economy and further damaged the Russian economy. The only products that Russia produces are coal, oil and natural gas. Russia was hurting for money, so they couldn’t afford to go to war.
When Joe Biden was elected president, he immediately reversed everything Trump had done that promoted our energy independence and kept energy prices down, including letting Russia finish the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe.
The price of energy skyrocketed along with our inflation.
Then, a year later and flush with our money, Russia attacked Ukraine.
Now, another year later, after we have given Ukraine more than $113 billion in military aid, Russia is faltering.
China, also flush with our money, is considering stepping in to help Russia. If things further escalate, we could be facing both of these countries. China’s military is second only to the United States and we paid for it.
Biden’s policies have made our country weak. His disastrous departure from Afghanistan showed the world that his administration was incompetent. He left tens of thousands of our supporters behind to almost certain death. He also left more than $85 billion in modern military weapons behind. There’s a good chance that these weapons will someday kill Americans.
The 9/11 attack on our country was carried out by foreign terrorists. In an attempt to import more Democratic voters, Biden has left our southern border almost wide open.
Hundreds of terrorists and many thousands of criminals have been caught crossing the border. But there are massive numbers of border crossers who are detected but never caught.
How many of them are terrorists planning our next 9/11? And how many are criminals planning to rape, rob or kill your family?
Drugs crossing the southern border have caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths from overdoses. I lost my son to fentanyl. Will your family be next?
Trump had the border sealed when he left office. More than 80% of Mexico’s exports come to the U.S. Trump told Mexico that if they didn’t close the border, he would stop all of their exports. The Mexican president immediately sent his military to the border and closed it tight.
Biden has almost depleted our emergency oil reserves in an attempt to mitigate the economic pain from shutting down our oil and gas industry. If China and Russia decide to challenge us, we could be in a bad spot.
A Chinese spy balloon was allowed to completely cross our country, pausing and hovering uninterrupted over our most top-secret facilities. The balloon was first spotted by a citizen, not the military.
Could it have crossed our country without detection if this person had not seen it?
Why wasn’t it shot down over the Western United States before it spied on our defense facilities?
There are vast areas of uninhabited land where there is almost zero chance that anyone would be hurt. Was it incompetence or indecision?
We have an incompetent president surrounded by incompetent advisers. The Russians and Chinese communists understand this. They know that they have a two-year window before this could change.
Hold on to your seats, it could be a wild ride.
God help us.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.