OPINION: U.S. health care will backslide under Kennedy

So Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services. He is a trial lawyer with no medical experience — or even management experience — and now leads one of the biggest departments of the federal government.

Food safety, medication safety and effectiveness assessment, Medicaid, Medicare, federal public health response and all the scientific and clinical research of the federal programs are under his aegis: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services and the National Institutes of Health. Heck, I have more experience in health care, health financing, public health and personnel and organizational management than he has. But in the current government, expertise is not as valued as fealty.

Most are aware of his history of vaccine nihilism and of his conspiracy theories that fly in the face of clinical data. Many are also aware of his admitted history of chemical dependence, mercury poisoning and parasitic infection of his brain.

I point all of this out to help prepare readers for some of the foreseeable outcomes of this appointment.

First, I expect to see an ax taken to the public health infrastructure and information. Already the CDC has pulled down data sets from its website and “paused” widely relied upon communications such as such as the Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report. The pause is to allow changes to conform to the administration priorities, a spokesperson says. So it’s not about scientific fact or actual world health conditions. More to come, I’m sure.

We have also withdrawn from the World Health Organization, the international body that helps identify diseases and stops their spread from country to country. With all the international trade and travel that occurs, do people think germs respect borders?

There has been another “pause,” this one in NIH grants and funding for research at hospitals and educational institutions. These were grants already awarded funding clinical and scientific research. People have been hired and equipment has been purchased. Now what?