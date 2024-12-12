Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionDecember 12, 2024

OPINION: U.S. legislation to keep kids safe online can’t wait

Guest Editorial: Another Newspaper’s Opinion

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

———

What is U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson waiting for? Months ago, the Louisiana Republican was handed broadly popular legislation to protect children from the harms of social media. But he vowed this week not to allow a vote in his chamber until Donald Trump is sworn in as president and a new Congress convenes. Stalling the protections is wrong and will unnecessarily prolong a dangerous digital environment for America’s youth.

In July, 91 senators supported the legislation, which would establish limits on Big Tech’s collection of young peoples’ data and the use of that data to keep them glued to scrolling on their screens. In an age when the mental health of teens, tweens and children is suffering, the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act cannot wait.

“The urgency to protect our kids online doesn’t change depending on who is in the White House,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, chairperson of the Senate commerce committee that heard the legislation, said Monday in a statement. “The Senate acted by a vote of 91 to 3 and parents have been waiting long enough. The House should act accordingly.”

With social media has come a dark peril for teens. A 2019 study of nearly 11,000 14-year-olds found higher levels of online harassment, poor sleep habits and body image and low self-esteem in those with more prevalent social media use. Some parents who testified before Cantwell’s committee endured the greatest nightmare of all: losing a child to suicide after exposure to harmful content or harassment online.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The groundbreaking legislation is actually two bipartisan bills in one.

The first, forged by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., bans social media and online companies from taking personal data of users under 17 without their consent. Youth using sites must also have an accessible “eraser button” to remove personal data.

The second, sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., equips kids and parents with new online safety tools and requires kids to be set up with the strongest privacy settings the platform offers.

The bill would also establish a legally defined “duty of care,” obligating tech companies to “prevent and mitigate” a broad number of harms: eating disorders, substance abuse, suicide, bullying and more.

As if the Senate’s staunch support was not enough, Blumenthal and Blackburn released Saturday new bill language to make clear it doesn’t police content and allay fears it could be used to suppress free speech online — the key reason the three senators voted against the bill in July. The senators got help from X and its CEO, Linda Yaccarino, which has supported the legislation this year.

At this point, Speaker Johnson’s inaction is negligence. It’s a disservice to young and old Americans alike that he’s unwilling to bring well-conceived and thoughtful digital safety reforms to the House floor. The legislation is ready; more young people and their families will suffer the longer it takes to sign into law.

TNS

Related
OpinionDec. 12
Dec. 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 11
OPINION: You can make Christmas package deliveries smoother
OpinionDec. 11
Dec. 11 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 10
OPINION: Close look at recent contests hint at Idaho Senate’...
Related
OpinionDec. 10
Dec. 10 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 10
OPINION: Speaker reminds us homelessness is a human issue
OPINION: Sens. Crapo and Wyden get ready for confirmation fights
OpinionDec. 8
OPINION: Sens. Crapo and Wyden get ready for confirmation fights
OPINION: Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes
OpinionDec. 8
OPINION: Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes
OPINION: Speaker Moyle’s half-billion dollar property tax folly
OpinionDec. 8
OPINION: Speaker Moyle’s half-billion dollar property tax folly
OPINION: Democrats have work to do to reclaim the mantle of change
OpinionDec. 7
OPINION: Democrats have work to do to reclaim the mantle of change
OPINION: The U.S. Senate exists for a reason
OpinionDec. 6
OPINION: The U.S. Senate exists for a reason
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Sunday School every day?
OpinionDec. 6
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Sunday School every day?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy