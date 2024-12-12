OPINION: U.S. legislation to keep kids safe online can’t wait

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

What is U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson waiting for? Months ago, the Louisiana Republican was handed broadly popular legislation to protect children from the harms of social media. But he vowed this week not to allow a vote in his chamber until Donald Trump is sworn in as president and a new Congress convenes. Stalling the protections is wrong and will unnecessarily prolong a dangerous digital environment for America’s youth.

In July, 91 senators supported the legislation, which would establish limits on Big Tech’s collection of young peoples’ data and the use of that data to keep them glued to scrolling on their screens. In an age when the mental health of teens, tweens and children is suffering, the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act cannot wait.

“The urgency to protect our kids online doesn’t change depending on who is in the White House,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, chairperson of the Senate commerce committee that heard the legislation, said Monday in a statement. “The Senate acted by a vote of 91 to 3 and parents have been waiting long enough. The House should act accordingly.”

With social media has come a dark peril for teens. A 2019 study of nearly 11,000 14-year-olds found higher levels of online harassment, poor sleep habits and body image and low self-esteem in those with more prevalent social media use. Some parents who testified before Cantwell’s committee endured the greatest nightmare of all: losing a child to suicide after exposure to harmful content or harassment online.