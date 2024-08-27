OPINION: Voters saved WA’s climate law at a critical time

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Though Donald Trump’s return to the presidency bodes poorly for national climate policy, Washington voters trounced Initiative 2117, protecting the state’s landmark climate law aimed at curbing heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions. In what is sure to be a void of federal leadership in tackling a pressing global crisis, voters gave a mandate to continue this critical work.

But lawmakers in Olympia would be wise to digest what provoked the initiative in the first place: an initial lack of transparency about Washington’s Climate Commitment Act and its impact on gas prices. Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson and the Legislature must assure residents the state’s young carbon market is well managed and effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 60% of Washington voters affirmed the 2021-passed Climate Commitment Act, a vote of faith in the nascent program. And one that lawmakers must prove they deserve.

The CCA created a cap-and-trade auction market for the state’s largest polluters. The premise is simple: Pay for what you emit — or find ways to reduce your emissions. And if emitters pay, the money goes to programs that further reduce emissions or make the state more resilient in an era of rising temperatures and sea levels. The vote’s result is ushering in a greener economy: fleets of electric ferries, buses and cars, a cleaner power grid and free transit for youth — the latter is the only such state program in the country.

This state’s leadership gives others the chance to come alongside. Quebec and California, for example, have agreed to merge their respective carbon markets with Washington’s, which should make auction prices less volatile across the jurisdictions. Other states could follow suit.

Surging gas prices in the summer of 2023, the first year of the carbon auctions, boosted the signature-gathering effort that put I-2117 on the ballot. There was genuine anger that polluters such as oil refineries were passing costs along at the pump, and Gov. Jay Inslee did not help matters by minimizing the impact of the new cap-and-trade system on motorists. It did not just cost “pennies,” as he said. State officials should ensure the cost of participating in the cap-and-trade market’s auctions does not surge to the level those participants pass on costs to the consumer to untenable levels.