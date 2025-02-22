OPINION: WA bill aimed at repeat speeders could save lives

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Nationwide, 12,151 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2022, including at least 250 people in Washington, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2023, Washington had 810 traffic deaths, a 9% increase from 2022.

Those statistics are startling enough, but it was the traffic death of a Renton woman and three young passengers last year that prompted Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, to sponsor a bill that would give law enforcement and courts another tool to help keep chronic speeders from speeding again, at least temporarily. It’s a tool worth adding, but with limits.

About 70% of motorists whose licenses are suspended continue to drive. Under House Bill 1596, a driver whose regular license has been suspended for multiple traffic violations involving speeding could apply for an occupational/restricted license, which would allow a person to drive to and from work. Leavitt’s bill would allow for a restricted license in which the driver would have to have an intelligent speed assistance device installed in their personal vehicle at a cost of $100, plus $21 a month. The device uses GPS to detect the posted speed limit and restricts the vehicle from going more than 10 miles over that limit.