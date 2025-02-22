OPINION: WA bill aimed at repeat speeders could save lives

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.
Nationwide, 12,151 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2022, including at least 250 people in Washington, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In 2023, Washington had 810 traffic deaths, a 9% increase from 2022.
Those statistics are startling enough, but it was the traffic death of a Renton woman and three young passengers last year that prompted Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, to sponsor a bill that would give law enforcement and courts another tool to help keep chronic speeders from speeding again, at least temporarily. It’s a tool worth adding, but with limits.
About 70% of motorists whose licenses are suspended continue to drive. Under House Bill 1596, a driver whose regular license has been suspended for multiple traffic violations involving speeding could apply for an occupational/restricted license, which would allow a person to drive to and from work. Leavitt’s bill would allow for a restricted license in which the driver would have to have an intelligent speed assistance device installed in their personal vehicle at a cost of $100, plus $21 a month. The device uses GPS to detect the posted speed limit and restricts the vehicle from going more than 10 miles over that limit.
Chase Daniel Jones, 18, was charged with four counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving after he struck Andrea Smith Hudson’s vehicle while traveling 112 mph in a 40 mph zone. He had been involved in two earlier crashes within 10 months.
“These aren’t accidents. They’re intentionally folks choosing behavior that’s harming and killing folks,” Leavitt told the House Transportation Committee.
Because of that fact, if the bill passes, the speed device should be used judiciously. The bill authorizes the use of the device and in some cases mandates its use. For some drivers who qualify, it would grant them an opportunity to remain employed while their license is suspended. But for some who repeatedly and recklessly thumb their noses at the law and refuse to acknowledge the danger they present, jail should remain the only option to protect the public.
Leavitt’s bill has received support from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and the King County Prosecutor’s Office.
Speed-related crashes are preventable. According to the NHTSA, speeding contributed to 34% of all traffic fatalities in the state in 2022. Courts and law enforcement in Washington should be afforded access to technology that can help reduce speeding and thus save lives. HB 1596 would do just that.
