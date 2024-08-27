OPINION: WA schools should ban cellphones in classrooms

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

When it comes to cellphone use by students, local educators have a concept of a plan. It’s about time.

As reported recently by The Columbian, the Vancouver and Evergreen districts hope to have policies in place by the 2025-26 school year. While it is frustrating that officials have not shown more urgency in addressing the issue, it is important now to look ahead. Potential policies must emphasize that education is the paramount duty of schools, that phones in class can pose a distraction, and that digital devices can have deleterious effects.

Student access to phones during class time should have been eliminated the moment that such devices arrived to transform our society. A student would not be allowed to walk from one class to another and interrupt a friend; it is inconceivable that they are allowed to do so electronically.

Beyond that, there is room for discussion. Should phone use be permissible between classes or during lunch? What is the least invasive way for parents to contact students if necessary? These are questions that require thoughtful consideration and input from parents.

In August, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction issued guidelines for districts and called upon them to adopt cellphone policies by the start of next school year. “Reducing the use of cellphones in class improves concentration and learning, improves mental and physical health, and reduces pressures caused by social media,” Superintendent Chris Reykdal wrote.