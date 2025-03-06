OPINION: WA’s House Dems should vote on endangerment law

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

———

Washington House Democrats finally ought to put a child-safety bill up for a vote.

That’s what should happen to commonsense legislation that would extend existing child endangerment laws to include exposure to fentanyl.

Senate Bill 5071 was sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia.

It would expand the scope of the crime of endangerment with a controlled substance to include fentanyl, not just substances related to methamphetamine.

Under current law, a person commits the crime of endangerment with a controlled substance if they knowingly permit a child to be exposed to methamphetamine or the chemicals necessary to manufacture it.

It is a class B felony, with a standard sentencing range of three to nine months to 63 to 84 months depending on the defendant’s criminal history.

Between 2019 and 2023, an average of three people per year were convicted of endangerment with a controlled substance. That’s just involving methamphetamine. Fentanyl is a far more serious problem.