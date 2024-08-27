OPINION: WA’s troubled jails need independent oversight

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

There have been too many deaths, too many complaints and too many lawsuits against Washington counties over actions or inactions in jails for state lawmakers to look the other way.

Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, has again proposed a bill that would establish statewide standards for jails when it come to treatment of the incarcerated, including health care.

Saldaña’s Senate Bill 5005 would create a state oversight committee made up of an attorney, law enforcement representatives and at least one person with experience being incarcerated, among others. The board would ensure transparency in the state’s jail system, support safe and humane conditions, and advocate for reforms.

On a daily basis, county jails are responsible for the health and safety of 8,000 incarcerated people, in addition to the thousands of public employees who interact with them. Behavioral health is a growing concern.