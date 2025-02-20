OPINION: Washington bill only adds confusion to homeless issue

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

———

Addressing Washington’s homeless crisis while also protecting the rights of the unhoused requires thoughtful, targeted legislation. Instead, House Bill 1380 would implement convoluted rules that only add confusion and bureaucracy to the situation.

The official explanation of the bill, which has passed the House Housing Committee and is under consideration by the Appropriations Committee, is that it would allow “objectively reasonable regulation of the utilization of public property.” The practical implication is that it would allow people to sue cities and counties that restrict camping in public places, effectively ending anti-camping bans.

Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac and prime sponsor of the legislation, said during a hearing last week that the proposal is “not a one-size-fits-all fix, but this bill does seek to help provide guideposts to allow each community to deal with their own unique challenges,” The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review reported. (The bill has eight Democratic co-sponsors, none from southwest Washington).

Gregerson’s explanation is the Pollyannaish version. Instead, the legislation would not fit any municipality in the state and would force meaningful efforts to reduce homelessness into lengthy court battles.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in a 6-3 ruling that municipalities have the right to pass and enforce anti-camping regulations. The court, in a case out of Grants Pass, Ore., upheld ordinances that prohibit people who are homeless from using blankets, pillows or cardboard boxes for protection while sleeping within the city limits.