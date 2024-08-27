OPINION: What Idaho Proposition 1’s campaign won’t be telling you

Now why are the proponents of ranked choice voting not telling you about it? If you look at the flyers that are showing up in your mailbox or watch the television commercials that they are running promoting the Open Primaries Initiative, the ranked choice voting portion is notably absent. Why are they hiding the substantial change in our election system that is part of Proposition 1?

Pray tell, could it be that they are basing their argument on the incompatible Alaska state model? Or perhaps it’s because they really don’t know about the current type of vote counting systems in place throughout Idaho? Or could it be that they want to hide their complete ignorance of what the actual costs of implementing ranked choice voting will really be?

No matter. Here’s more of what they’re not telling you.

As Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane pointed out in his July 3 letter to the Legislative Council, the way that Idaho and Alaska administer their elections is substantially different. In Idaho, the 44 county clerks administer the elections locally, which are overseen by the secretary of state for uniformity. Since Alaska does not have county-level government, the state division of elections administers all elections at a state level through five regional offices. Since all votes come into the Alaska division of elections, no additional coordination is required to tabulate the votes. This also allows them to use only one vote tabulation system for the entire state. Alaska currently uses the Dominion Voting System, which has the capability to produce and tabulate a ranked choice voting ballot.

As I mentioned in my Oct. 6 column, 15 Idaho legislative districts cross multiple county lines, which involves 42 of Idaho’s 44 counties. Under our current system, each county can easily tabulate its votes for each position, transmit its election data in a secure fashion to the secretary of state’s office, which can quickly add the results together and determine a winner in each election. Ranked choice voting takes that away. All the raw data has to be transmitted to the secretary of state’s office, which would then have to run the multiple rounds necessary in each race to determine the winner. That is a far longer and less secure process and would require different tabulation equipment than is currently in use in Idaho.

The Funding Source Statement as worded on the 2024 ballot is as follows: The Idaho Open Primaries Act will be funded by an augmentation of existing state and county expenditures for advertising and tabulation. Implementation of the act will require:

1. A public awareness effort to inform voters, candidates and election workers about changes to the election process, and

2. The purchase of ballot tabulation equipment capable of conducting instant runoff elections.