OPINION: Who helped in rural Idaho’s hour of need — and who didn’t

Organizations that were notably absent were the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Citizens Alliance for Idaho and the Idaho Education Association. None of these put in a single appearance in any relief effort.

I advocate for the rural communities of Idaho because of the concern and effort that was put forth by volunteers to help the fire victims recover from their losses. For those communities to thrive, they need their state representatives and senators to pay attention to their needs and concerns during this upcoming legislative session. Adhering to the agenda and dictates of the IFF, CAI and the IEA isn’t going to advance rural Idaho’s prosperity and survivability.

As I mentioned in my August 2023 column, all the rural communities in our region need more warm bodies in the form of young families in order for them to thrive. Attracting and retaining that class of people require a path to good-paying, in-demand jobs and an affordable place to live. The Idaho Launch program, which many conservatives don’t like, was designed to provide a path for Idaho residents that would enable them to secure a good-paying, in-demand job. Blue collar and trade jobs that are in high demand across the state fit that bill. If you don’t like the Idaho Launch program because you think it’s unconstitutional or is simply training workers for jobs in other states, then either develop an alternative program or put additional sideboards on the current program to protect Idaho’s interests and needs.

Affordable housing for new families would be helped out by an increase in the Homestead Exemption, which is designed to shield half of a modest home’s value from property taxation. Currently, that hasn’t kept up with the market increase in home values and it’s going to be a barrier to new home ownership for first-time home buyers. I have failed to find any place in the Idaho state Constitution that says the state should discourage home ownership or make it unaffordable for its residents.

Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, is opposed to an increase but he was also notably absent from any of the fire-relief efforts. In the face of the pressing needs of Main Street rural Idaho, keeping him happy is the very least of any concerns that rural residents have.

For 30-plus years, I’ve worked with forest landowners from Old Town to Grangeville. In all of that time, I’ve never had a conversation in a cafe, store or meeting where someone mentioned that the IFF or IEA supported a local charity fundraiser or spent money in a local business. The CAI has absolutely no presence outside of political elections. Their agenda doesn’t put money into the store cash registers of rural Idaho. Consequently, any endorsement of a politician carries absolutely no weight.

Idaho lawmakers: Your job and the promises you made during the past election campaign had better be directed toward the welfare and prosperity of your constituents. If you can’t do that, then resign your office because you don’t have their welfare in mind.

Final notes:

On behalf of all the fire victims, I would be honored if you would allow me to extend a sincere and grateful thank you to all the people in our communities who came forth and made contributions to the fire victims. A lot of you wished to remain anonymous. Some of you organized and operated thrift stores. Others, such as the Lewis-Clark Association of Realtors, provided grants to fire victims. Some were farmers who worked into the night plowing firebreaks. Others were volunteer firefighters. And still others were neighbors who provided stock trailers and pasture to move livestock that was in the fire’s path. The help offered crossed political boundaries, which is why this is a special place to live. All of you are owed a great debt of gratitude and thanks.

There are still three more days to make a tax-deductible contribution to your local fire and EMT department. That money will be well spent and appreciated.

Lastly, to all of you: Have a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year in 2025.

Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.