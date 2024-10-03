Why can’t we tone down the rhetoric in the U.S.?

This editorial was published in the Post Register of Idaho Falls.

It was July 13 when the first assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump occurred in Pennsylvania.

The next day, President Joe Biden gave a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, warning of the risks of political violence in the U.S. and saying, “It’s time to cool it down.”

Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence.”

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized.”

That didn’t last long. We are at a new normal, and have been for a while.

Here we are now, just over two months later and almost three weeks removed from a second apparent assassination attempt happening at Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

We’re not going to say that there isn’t heated rhetoric on each side. It must be recognized that each side of the political spectrum has its share of hotheads capable of trying to take out a major political figure. That’s where the heat of the rhetoric becomes so dangerous.

Why can’t we seem to cool it down?

After Biden’s Oval Office address in July, Trump himself posted on his social media account, “UNITE AMERICA!” But this election cycle has only shown that we are far from united.

It’s been weeks since we posted a story on our website under the headline, “Trump threatens to jail adversaries in escalating rhetoric ahead of pivotal debate.”