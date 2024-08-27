OPINION: Why doesn’t Foreman go back where he came from?

Given how Sen. Dan “don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Viola, went on a tirade recently against a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, you just have to ask:

What kind of name is Foreman, anyway?

“I’m so sick and tired of this liberal bull----,” Foreman told Democratic House candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart at a Kendrick candidate forum. “Why don’t you go back where you came from?

Carter-Goodheart is from Lapwai on the Nez Perce Reservation. That is where she came from. Indigenous Nez Perce people had been in this region thousands of years prior to Foreman’s ancestors arriving in North America.

And where did Foreman’s people originate?

Checking with the nonprofit FamilySearch.org, which is operated by the Mormon Church, it looks like Foreman’s family crossed into America from England or Scotland. In any event, they came to this country from somewhere else.

What’s more, nobody compelled Foreman to come to Idaho. According to his official biography, he started out in Lake Forest, Ill. He remained in that state to graduate from Bradley University in Peoria. Then, for 30 years, he served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in Fairbanks, Alaska.

But since Foreman chose to come here, you have to ask: Why?

Clearly, he doesn’t like many of the people he found here. The ever-growing list includes:

Environmentalists — “Global warming ranks right up there with Al Gore’s phony ozone scare.”

Political critics — “Go straight to hell, you son of a bitch,” Foreman told a man who had the temerity to explain the U.S. Constitution to him at the Latah County Fair.

University of Idaho students who attempted to lobby him on behalf of Planned Parenthood — “Abortion is murder. I’m a Roman Catholic. I think what you guys are doing stinks,” Foreman said as he threw them out of his state Capitol complex office. “Next time you walk into my office, you’ll be dealing with Idaho State Police.”

Citizens of Moscow — They constitute a “cesspool of liberalism.”

The University of Idaho — This institution follows such a “left-wing, exceedingly liberal agenda” that’s it’s not worth Foreman’s time — even if that means finding extra funds to help the community cope with the murders of four young students.

People outside the Judeo-Christian tradition — Their principles are not “the very things that made America unique and different.”