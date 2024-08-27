OPINION: Wind farms are drying out the soils of eastern Washington

Who would have ever thought that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to turn the eastern portion of his state into a region of dry counties? Apparently he thinks that the residents over here have too much liquid in their lives and so they need to dry up. Actually, he probably doesn’t even know that he’s desiccating you or, if he does, he doesn’t care since that would interfere with his green energy agenda.

Oh, don’t worry. He’s not taking your access to alcohol away. He likes taxing you too much to do that. What he wants to do is to put more wind farms in place and at a faster rate so that somehow Washington can save the planet from “human-caused climate change.” The problem is that in the throes of his obsession, he’s ignoring the science and his clean energy program is going to create even more problems for the farmers and ranchers east of the Cascades.

In their article titled “Climatic Impacts of Wind Power,” which was published in the Dec. 19, 2018, edition of the scientific journal Joule, authors and Harvard University researchers Lee M. Miller and David W. Keith show that wind farms at the local level increase the overall surface and ambient air temperatures by as much as 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit to 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Now that doesn’t sound like much but the higher temperatures occur mostly at night and that difference can be as high as 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The warming is caused by the windmills mixing warmer upper atmospheric air with the cooler ground level air. The effect is to keep the entire area warmer than it would be naturally. The local area effect is exacerbated by a greater number of windmills and those that have larger blades.

Where these higher temperatures come into play is the subject of a study titled: “Wind farms dry surface soil in temporal and spatial variation,” which was published in the January 2023 edition of Science of the Environment by professor Gang Wang and others from the School of Resources and Environmental Engineering at Ludong University in China. Their study looked at the effect of wind farms on the grasslands of China. Their conclusions were:

Wind farms significantly reduced soil moisture within the wind farms and in the upwind and downwind directions. Compared with the upwind and downwind directions, the decrease in soil moisture within the wind farms was the most, and the annual decrease in soil moisture within wind farms reached 4.4%.

Wind farms have different influences on the soil moisture in the upwind and downwind directions in each season. Reductions are greatest in the upwind direction in spring and the downwind direction in summer and autumn.

The wind farm reduced the soil moisture most significantly downwind of the wind farm throughout the day, with an average value of up to 2.85%. The decrease in the soil moisture upwind was the least significant, only by 0.21%.

Similar studies within wind farms in Texas and Illinois also showed significant decreases in soil moisture.