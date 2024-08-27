OPINION: You may learn something from watching the political debates

Even in Idaho, debates can matter. You might check in on that with Dan Foreman.

Foreman, a Republican from Viola, is the state senator for the district including much of Latah and Nez Perce counties. He has been highly controversial through his public life and, in his four general election percentages in runs for the Senate, generated less than spectacular results for a Republican: 50.1% in 2022, 49.6% in 2020, 43.9% in 2018 and 50.8% in 2016.

This means that he’s probably not been coasting to an easy run for reelection, against Moscow City Council member Julia Parker, this year. The numbers may be close enough that what he said at a near-debate — actually a candidate forum, but close enough — might matter.

According to several people present, Foreman addressed another candidate (not his opponent), disagreeing with a point she was making (on racism in Idaho, from her perspective as a Nez Perce Tribe member) and then proceeding to confirm her point by telling her to “go back where you came from.” Foreman has denied making the statement. Apparently, the event was not recorded.

Which may be a good reason to get all these things on video — and to watch and attend them.

For decades, televised debates have been a standard for Idaho politics, and television and sometimes radio across the state routinely have offered a score or more debates every campaign season, for major offices and often including state legislative and other posts as well.

That tradition has been weakened in recent years. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, of Idaho’s 1st District, for example, has declined to debate his Democratic opponent, saying, “To sign up for a debate would be the single largest contribution they would have, and I’m not in the business of campaigning for my opponents.”

But the object of a campaign debate is not supposed to serve as an advantage to one side or the other. It is supposed to advantage the voters, who may get no other opportunity to see the contenders side by side, and counterbalance the often-nauseating tsunami of paid-for materials. The strategic strength of one candidate against another should not be a consideration.